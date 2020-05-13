COVID-19: the test of serological screening BINDING authorized by Health Canada
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – Health Canada has announced, on Tuesday evening, having cleared the first test for serological screening of the COVID-19 to country, the test BINDING of the multinational biotech Italian DiaSorin.
Canadian laboratories will use the test CONNECTION to detect antibodies specific to the COVID-19.
Health Canada explains that, thanks to the serological tests, it will be more possible to establish if people who have had the COVID-19 are now immunized against coronavirus.
Serological tests linger in the serum, the liquid part of the blood plasma, in particular, to study its peculiarities immune.
The federal agency adds that more research will also help to understand the link between a positive result to the antibody test and the protection against a new infection.
At least one million blood samples will be collected and analyzed over the next two years in order to ensure the follow-up of the virus within the population in general, but also specific groups that may particularly be infected, including health workers and seniors.
This work will be placed under the responsibility of the working Group on immunity in the face of the COVID-19.
To this day, 18 instruments of screening of the COVID-19 are authorized for use in Canada. The list includes, among others, the tests based on nucleic acids, that can detect an active infection.
The test LINK has recently been approved in the United States by the US Food and Drug Administration.
In Quebec, medical clinics (private) Lacroix offers these serological tests in its facilities in Québec city, Laval and Gatineau at a cost of$ 199.
“As many of you have already heard it on the radio in Quebec, we will offer serologic testing for antibodies to the COVID-19 to our clinics as early as next week! Understand that it is not a diagnostic test, but a test code, so that it is always in the process of accreditation on the side of Health Canada. The test, however, has already been approved by the FDA and is available in the United States at the time that you talk to. This new test allows to reveal the immune status of a person specifically to the COVID-19. In this context, it may reassure the employer and the employee in connection with the return-to-work”, announced the medical clinics Lacroix on Facebook on may 8. With The Sun