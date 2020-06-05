COVID-19: the testing available in pharmacies in Ontario?
The screening of the COVID-19 va-t-it be able to possibly be carried out in pharmacies in Ontario?
3 June, 2020
Émilie Pelletier
“Stay tuned,” said the prime minister, Doug Ford, Wednesday, when asked about a potential offer testing in pharmacies in the province.
Mr. Ford was reported to have had conversations with the major chain pharmacies in the province to enable them to perform screening tests of the COVID-19 on the clients.
The state of New York, for example, has entered into an agreement of this kind with the american society CVS Pharmacy.
The premier of Ontario has not disclosed further details, but the discussions are continuing.
Ontario has exceeded its target of 16 000 daily tests, with a 17 537 tests carried out in the past 24 hours. The provincial laboratories have the capacity to analyse 20 000, each day.
Investment for the high-speed Internet access
The government Ford also announced at the press conference an investment of $ 150 million to improve broadband Internet service in rural areas.
It has, however, requested more financial support from the federal government to accomplish this plan.
According to the minister of Education Stephen Lecce, the improvement of high-speed Internet services is a key element to the school environment, especially if we consider that 12% of Ontario households do not have access and that the province encourage the teaching online since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19.
Moreover, Mr. Lecce said that the plan for the return to school will be revealed at the end of the month of June. He affirmed that his government promotes for the moment, a return to school in September, but that all contingencies are taken into consideration.
Phase 2 of the déconfinement the next week?
Doug Ford hopes to be able to take a decision on the launch of the next phase of the déconfinement and provide details on the recovery plan, regional in Ontario by the next week.
This would mean that the terraces of bars and restaurants could soon be reopened.
The government Ford has also indicated that it is studying the possibility of allowing rallies and bubbles are social of more than five people in some regions in phase 2. “We seek the appropriate number,” said the minister of Health Christine Elliott.
The government receives data based on the “hot spots” of the COVID-19 all day at the command table, also said minister Elliott.
Ontario is in phase 1 of his plan déconfinement since may 19.
Progression of the COVID-19, by the numbers
Over the past 24 hours, Ontario has recorded:
338 new cases, bringing the total to 29 047
19 deaths, bringing the total to 2 312
An outbreak in the homes long-term care
791 hospitalizations, including 127 patients to the intensive care unit and 92 respirator
Among the 2 312 deaths, 1 472 of them are residents of nursing homes long-term, and five are members of the staff.
Moreover, 78.5% of the people who contracted the virus are now regarded as cured in the province.