Covid-19 : the tests, the vectors of disinformation
March 22, 2020 4: 00
Christina Tardaguila
Agency Science Press
The Detector rumors
Agence Science-Presse
DETECTOR RUMORS / So that the epidemic becomes a pandemic, the hoaxes and false news seem to, around the world, to have found an anchor point in common: the screening tests of the Covid-19. Is there a charge if it is not insured ? Who is eligible ?
Over the past week, the volume of false information around this subject has attracted the attention of journalists, auditors of the facts that are part of the alliance #CoronaVirusFacts. In Poland, for example, the site Demagog had to debunk a message to Facebook issued by no person other than a candidate for the presidential elections, claiming that a person without health insurance would have to pay 500 PLN (about$ 180 CDN). This is false: the test will be free for all. A false similar information circulates in Japan, as verified by BuzzFeed —a series of tweets claimed that the government would pay that for positive tests, and that other citizens would receive a bill for 80 000 yen (over$1,000).
Same scenario in the United States, where PolitiFact has tackled this rumor as early as march 4 — there, the “invoice” would exceed, claimed to be 3000$. Finally, auditors in Brazil and Spain have had to correct the same rumor.
Interviewed by IFCN as to why these rumors are repetitive, the bioethicist Arthur Caplan of New York University, suggests that the lack of reliable information plays a role, by giving false information more oxygen. However, knowing how a rumor started in the United States can easily be replicated elsewhere, the lack of reliable information in the United States becomes a global problem: “I’m sorry to say, but we have no good public data on the tests for the Covid-19 in the United States, and the administration is not doing what it should”.
This is what noted FactCheck.org last week, in pointing out that the 6 march, the president Trump had said that “anyone who wants a test can be a test,” which, four days later, was wrong again.
The impact of such false information is greatest on the most vulnerable populations — immigrants, minorities, even women in some countries. But in the long term, ” continues Arthur Caplan, this form of misinformation has a negative impact on the politics around the coronavirus, and how they are applied: the more a citizen receives (and accepts) the information of poor quality, and it is part of those who are likely to receive still more.
This text is part of a collaborative project launched on 24 January by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), which is part of the Detector of rumors.