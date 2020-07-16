COVID-19: the three deaths are in addition to the balance sheet of the Quebec
The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
July 15, 2020 11h44
The canadian Press
The number of new cases of coronavirus advertised every day in Québec refuses to go under the bar one hundred.
Wednesday, what are 129 infections, which are added to the balance sheet, for a total of 56 859.
There are three new deaths, two of which occurred before the 7th of July, for a total of 5636.
The number of hospitalizations has decreased by 10, at 285. Twenty-one people were in intensive care, one less than the day before.
Seventy-two cases were added in the Montreal region, for a total of 27 733; the increase from Monday to Tuesday, there had been only 33 cases. There were 5877 infections in the region of Laval (+3), and 8219 in Montérégie (+31).
The other developments of the day
The donation of organs was disrupted in Quebec since the beginning of the pandemic: the agency Transplant Québec has noted in April, its lowest rate of referrals and donors of the past five years.
The regional Direction of public health (DRSP) of Montreal seems to be satisfied with the attendance by young citizens of the clinical screening of the COVID-19 since it launched an appeal last Saturday.
The arrival in the Gaspé peninsula of thousands of visitors to summer has prompted the regional authorities of public health to deploy squads health to introduce measures to counter the transmission of the coronavirus.
As of 18 July, private employers, whose staff worked at home, may authorize the return of their workforce, with an occupancy rate up to a maximum of 25% business, announced the ministry of Labour. Telework continues to be a measure strongly encouraged for activities that can continue at a distance.
The pandemic has forced the SMES to incur debts, which amounted in average to $ 135,000 in Canada and 127 000 $ in Quebec. According to the obtained results, the canadian Federation of independent business estimates that the total debt of the enterprises of the country, linked to the COVID-19, amounted to 117 billion $. In Quebec, this debt amounted to 21.3 billion $ and, therefore, the province is in the second position of the ranking, just after Ontario, where the total amount reaches 49.9 billion $.
Nearly two weeks after the entry into force of the bubble of the Atlantic”, the premiers of atlantic Canada citizens do not rush to accept without restrictions the visitors from the rest of the country. The “bubble of the Atlantic”, in force since 3 July, allows residents of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward island to travel between the four provinces without being required to be isolated for 14 days, as Canadians from other provinces.
