COVID-19: the transmission will always idle at Ottawa
A lady masked walking in the city centre of Ottawa.
28 may 2020 16: 05
Updated at 17h34
Julien Paquette
The Right
The daily figures on the transmission of the COVID-19 are always positive in the federal capital while Ottawa public Health (PHO) has reported only eight new confirmed cases.
With these recent positive results in a screening test, there is now 1930 Ottawa residents who have received a diagnosis for the new coronavirus.
There is also that 146 active cases known in the federal capital since 1544 sick are now healed, and 240 are, unfortunately, deceased, whose 2 since the update OPS released Wednesday.
One of the two new death is announced in the evening on Wednesday by the City of Ottawa, is a resident of the home long-term care-Peter D. Clark.
A sign that the COVID-19 is a virus that strikes quite hard the infected people, 37 people are currently hospitalized to treat the symptoms, more than a quarter of active cases in Ottawa.
“[…] The number of contacts per case has decreased. ”
—
Dr. Vera Etches
Directives complied with
The physician-in-chief of the SPO, Vera Etches, argues that the rate of transmission of the novel coronavirus is slowing down due to the efforts of the residents of Ottawa to comply with the measures of distance physical.
“When the officers search of the contacts of the SPO have been monitoring the positive cases of the COVID-19, they have determined that the number of contacts per case has decreased from an average of 20 contacts, five contacts,” said Dr. Etches in the Ottawa city council Wednesday morning.
This last view, however, that these efforts must continue, even if some of the outdoor activities are once again permitted. She stresses that by giving up too quickly on the separation physical, “the number of cases and outbreaks could sharply increase, which will impose a burden on the health system”.