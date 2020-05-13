COVID-19: the Trudeau government unveils financial assistance for seniors [VIDEO]
The prime minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Ottawa, Tuesday
Share
May 12, 2020 10h51
Updated at 19h46
Share
COVID-19: the Trudeau government unveils financial assistance for seniors [VIDEO]
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The federal government announces a one-time payment of $ 300 for eligible seniors to receive their old age Security. Those who are already receiving the guaranteed income Supplement will get $ 200 more.
This new measure to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic COVID-19, seniors cost $ 2.5 billion to the coffers of the federal state.
If the Network FADOQ has been critical, the Bloc québécois, which has called for repeated financial help for seniors, get happy for the moment.
“Although this aid is essential, the Network FADOQ wonders why it was not put in place permanently”, is sorry the body that defends the interests of seniors in Quebec, in a news release issued Tuesday.
The group would have wanted to, for example, a bonus of $ 50 per month to the guaranteed income Supplement.
“This is not the panacea, but it is an important step, albeit late”, has rather pointed the head bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet in a telephone interview. Mr. Blanchet is expected that this measure will be repeated. “As early as mid-June, would ask for more”, he remarked.
“Obviously, if this situation continues for another six months, for another year, we’re going to have to take other measures (…). The assistance that we brings now, it is help for the short term to the emergency situation in which one finds oneself”, has offered, for his part, the prime minister Justin Trudeau when he appeared before the press, Tuesday before noon.
Other adjustments of Ottawa : the seniors will have until early October to submit a declaration of income. In normal times, they would have had to submit these statements in July to ensure you continue to receive the guaranteed income Supplement.
This measure is applauded by the neo-democrats who denounce it, however, the payment of 300 $ or 500 $.
“The payment of a single payment indicates that the government considers the pandemic lasted for a month. How seniors will respond to the increase of their expenses in the coming months?” wrote the mp Scott Duvall, spreading out his disappointment in an email.
Ottawa also adds $ 20 million to the New Horizons program for seniors.
“It invests (…) again in the program to offer more activities, to counter the isolation of seniors and enhance their quality of life,” said prime minister Trudeau.
Then, he spoke about a possible assistance to the provinces to improve the situation of the CHSLD.
“These institutions face significant challenges and in the coming months, the federal government will be present to help the provinces to deal with”, he said. However, it has given no details on the manner in which this federal assistance would be.
For his part, the minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte, has defended have been slow to provide financial assistance to vulnerable older people. She recalled the additional payment, paid in April, the credit of the GST. It calculates that 4 million seniors have received this money.
Canada-u.s. border
The agreement, which has closed the canada-u.s. border is due to expire on 21 may. While the invisible wall between the two neighboring countries will soon be two months, provincial premiers in Ontario and British Columbia calling for its retention.
On Tuesday, Justin Trudeau attempted to reassure Doug Ford and John Horgan.
He began by saying that he must first control the hiv epidemic in Canada.
“From this moment on, you are going to be vulnerable to the arrival of cases from outside of Canada. And it is for that that we’re going to have to be extremely vigilant and extremely careful about how we’re going to ensure that the COVID did not go to Canada. (…) So, we are going to be (…) extremely… posed in our actions in relation to the reopening of international travel”, he assured.
The scientific advice given to the prime minister on this subject by the executive officer of the public health Agency of Canada could not have been more clear. “Of course, the United States is a country which still has the case and is still trying to manage outbreaks, it represents a risk to Canada (…), therefore, we must take this into account”, offered Dr. Theresa Tam, Tuesday afternoon, in response to a question from a journalist.
To pass more tests
Dr. Tam also believes that there should be, from now on, “cast the net much wider to detect the COVID-19.
“A key strategy is to broaden the list of symptoms and be able to test anyone who shows mild symptoms. It means to cast the net much wider that what we were doing in the middle of the epidemic so that we said to people with mild symptoms to stay home and wait for the symptoms to pass by; and several of them have not been tested,” explained the scientist.
At this moment, it is 26 000 tests per day, on average, that are administered in the country. The goal is to bring this average to 60 000.
Number of cases
There has been more of 1145 000 tests administered in Canada up to now. About 6 % of them have detected the disease.
Up to now, there have been 71 100 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 5167 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 39 225 cases in Quebec, including 3131 deaths; 20 of 907 cases in Ontario, including 1725 death; 6345 case in Alberta, including 118 deaths; 2360 case in British Columbia, of which 131 deaths; 1020 case in Nova Scotia, including 48 deaths; 573 case in Saskatchewan, including six deaths; 290 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 120 cases in New Brunswick, 118 cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
COVID-19: press conference Justin Trudeau may 12
CPAC
Le Soleil