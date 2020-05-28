COVID-19: the United States crossed the threshold tragedy of 100,000 dead
The United States have taken on Wednesday the milestone of 100, 000 deaths that are identified in the COVID-19.
Marine Laouchez
Agence France-Presse
Elodie Cuzin
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The United States have taken Wednesday to the threshold of 100 000 deaths from the coronavirus, a figure attesting to the magnitude of the tragedy in the country, while Europe unveiled a plan for outstanding revival of its economy, such as those of the whole world, collapsed under the impact of the pandemic.
At a time when Asia appears to be on track towards an exit from the crisis, but that South America gets bogged down, the social and economic cost of the epidemic, which is in addition to the terrible human toll, appears more and more every day.
The first death of the COVID-19 in the United States was announced at the end of February. The country now records more than 100,000, and nearly 1.7 million cases.
The number of deaths in 24 hours is on the rise again, with 1 401 additional deaths registered between Tuesday and Wednesday, after three days in a row at least 700 dead.
Brought in nearly $ 330 million, the balance us, well short of the reality, according to experts, however, is lower than several european countries.
Around the world, the bar of the 350 000 people was reached on Wednesday, more than three-quarters in Europe and the United States.
“Old prejudices”
In this dark context, the european Commission unveiled Wednesday a plan to boost outstanding of € 750 billion.
Complex negotiations are now waiting for the 27, that the president of the european Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called to “put aside the old prejudices”.
Powered by borrowing on a large scale on behalf of the EU, it will be redistributed to two-thirds in grants and one third in the form of loans.
Among the most affected by the health crisis, Italy and Spain could receive more of the 172 and 140 billion euros, respectively, via this instrument.
France is the fourth biggest beneficiary, after Poland, with $ 38.7 billion of subsidies. Paris hopes an agreement of the 27 on this plan by July, but expects negotiations to be “difficult” with the so-called “frugal” (the netherlands, Denmark, Austria and Sweden), who are hostile to it.
While welcoming the positive points, the chancellor of austria Sebastian Kurz has called the plan “a basis for negotiations”, saying that had to be discussed between grants and loans.
New epicentre of Latin-american
In Latin America, the daily number of new infections has exceeded that of Europe and the United States, making “no doubt” of the Latin american continent the new epicentre of the pandemic, according to the pan american health Organization, based in Washington dc.
The spread of the coronavirus “is accelerating” in Brazil, Peru and Chile, which are highlighted in this regional office of the world health Organization, who says he is “particularly concerned” and called upon those countries not to relax measures to slow down the contamination.
Brazil, a country of far the most grief-stricken of the region, crossed on Wednesday on the threshold of the 25 000 dead, including more than a thousand additional over the course of the last 24 hours. The country now has more than 400,000 confirmed cases.
Beyond its health system is precarious and inequalities that make black people and poor people more vulnerable to virus, Brazil has also been undermined by a veritable cacophony policy.
The governors of the States have taken a number of measures of containment are more or less strict, often little respected by the population, while the president Jair Bolsonaro continues to minimize the pandemic and to call for the resumption of economic activities to preserve employment.
And Peru, the second country most affected by the contagion in Latin America, has again beaten Wednesday his record of death and contamination, with 6 154 new cases of contamination to the COVID-19 in 24 hours, bringing the total balance to 135 905, an increase of 36% in a week. The number of deaths in 24 hours (195) also represents a new record, with a balance sheet total 3 983 deaths, according to the ministry of Health.
“I feel ashamed”
The economic and social indicators are in the red in the world.
According to the NGO Oxfam, the health crisis could precipitate 500 million people in poverty.
“I cover the face, because I really ashamed, I had never asked for food,” says Jacqueline Alvarez, 42 years old, who stood in line with about 700 other in front of an association in the popular neighbourhood of Aluche, in Madrid, turned into a food bank.
In Brazil, experts expect a fall of 6% to 10% of GDP this year and a jump in the unemployment rate up to more than 18%.
In France, after collapsing by about 20% in the second quarter, the GDP is expected to contract by more than 8% on the year, “the most important recession since the creation of the national accounts in 1948”, according to the national Institute of statistics.
In the United States, whose system is highly decentralized, with the pandemic dries out the public finances of many States, which require the help of the federal government, failing which the recovery will be slow and poor and the consequences on the daily life sustainable.
After Argentina and Lebanon, which are declared to be in default of payment, the G20 experts are concerned that the pandemic causes a contagion of failures in the emerging countries, unable to meet the repayments of their debts.
In South Africa, considered by the world Bank as the country with the most unequal in the world, the pandemic has increased poverty and plunged in poverty number of some 4 million foreigners, most of them in illegal situation.
Migrants and refugees, employees of shops or street vendors can no longer work due to the containment, says lawyer Alfred Djanga, a spokesman for refugee families in Johannesburg: “undocumented, they have no other choice than to make the sleeve”.
The caregivers experienced
Another indirect victim of the coronavirus, the mental state of the caregiver, subject to a work overload and stress are exceptional.
“It has all the ingredients of a major risk of post-traumatic stress disorder,” says Xavier Noël, an expert on questions of mental health at the free University of Brussels.
Those who work in intensive care “were faced with a rate of death and a way of dying completely unusual, in a more dehumanized, without the presence of the families to relieve them on the decision-making,” he said to theAFP.
In a Europe where the figures are improving each day, the pressure mounts to re-co-ordinated border.
Italy pushes for a resumption of cooperative movement in Europe on the 15th June, which could become the “D-Day” of tourism.
In Poland, the population will no longer be required from weekend wear masks, in a condition to leave a distance of two metres between each person.
Main focus of coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, where containment is strict has been introduced, will throw the 1st of June several restrictions, allowing, inter alia, the re-opening of some shops and walks, subject to conditions.