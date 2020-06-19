COVID-19: the United States doubted the “credibility” of the new figures on chinese
Washington accuses the chinese authorities of having lied on their official report of the pandemic, and which is currently almost 83 300 cases, of which more than 4600 deaths.
WASHINGTON — The United States has put in doubt Thursday, the “credibility” of the figures provided by China about the resurgence of cases of new coronavirus in Beijing, calling for the sending of “neutral”observers.
The chinese ministry of Health reported 158 cases reported since the last week in the chinese capital, which has 21 million inhabitants, while ensuring that the epidemic was “under control”.
“I’d like to believe that their numbers” are ” much closer to reality than what we found in Wuhan and in other areas of China, but it remains to be seen “, said to journalists the secretary of State american deputy for East Asia, David Stilwell.
Washington accuses the chinese authorities of having lied on their official report, and which is currently almost 83 300 cases, of which more than 4600 deaths since the disease COVID-19 was reported for the first time in the city of Wuhan the end of 2019.
The government of Donald Trump also believes that Beijing has concealed the extent and severity of the initial outbreak, which has facilitated the spread of the virus that has killed more than 450 000 people around the world and forced the government to confine their people and put their economy at the stop.
“When it comes to data, credibility is important. And once someone has lost all credibility, it is very difficult to find,” said David Stilwell, citing ” ratings very credible and non-politicized from the scientific literature, according to which it would be simply “impossible” that the official death toll in chinese corresponds to reality then it could be “ten times” higher.
According to him, “the only way” to “re-establish” the credibility of China would be to “accept the deployment of neutral observers to help understand what happened exactly” at the beginning of the pandemic.
The diplomat has assured that the us secretary of State Mike Pompeo had clearly expressed this demand for “transparency” at the top chinese official Yang Jiechi during their crisis meeting on Wednesday in Hawaii.
The controversy over the management of the coronavirus has significantly deteriorated the already strained relations between the two leading world powers.