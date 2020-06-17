COVID-19: the vigilance still on the North Shore
The deputy director-general of the CISSS, Dyane Benoît, was keen to point out that it is not time to lower our guard in the fight against the COVID-19.
June 16, 2020 16h28
COVID-19: the vigilance still on the North Shore
Steeve Paradis
Special Collaboration
BAIE-COMEAU – apart from five cases that have appeared there are more than a week, preceded by a long period without infection, without forgetting the déconfinement progressive and accelerating, many people on the North Shore believe that the pandemic of COVID-19 is nothing more than a bad memory in the region. The regional direction of public health ensures that this is not the case and that vigilance is always necessary.
“We hear people say that (the pandemic) is a thing of the past, that the COVID is behind us, ( … ), but it is still present and can recur at any time”, launched by the deputy director general of the integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the North Shore, Dyane Benoît, Tuesday at the weekly press of the organization.
The latter recalled that there are more possible activities, which is as much more reasons to follow the instructions, the first being the number of persons permitted to gather and the inevitable distancing of physical, not to mention the port covers-face. “If everyone wears it, everyone is protected,” she argued.
For its part, the medical officer of health Richard Fachehoun has indicated that the region is always to 119 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, which no new since a week. Five people are still affected by the coronavirus in the region, the rest of the case being considered to be restored.
Dr. Fachehoun has also ensured that no case is linked to the lifting of control points on the North Shore on the 1st of June. Therefore, none of the five cases which are reported is not linked to a visitor who may have accessed the area by road.
In five of the six RCMS of the region, the last recorded case dates back to April 8, for over two months. All the latest cases have since been compiled in the RCM of Sept-Rivières, Sept-Îles and Port-Cartier), with 97 out of 119 cases in total.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4783 screening tests have been completed on the North Shore, of which 268 last week. According to Dr. Fachehoun, the number of tests carried out last week is “appropriate”, given the fact that there are fewer cases in the region, and there is also less of asymptomatic persons.