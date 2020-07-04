A man is tested for the COVID-19 in a hospital in Hyderabad, India, on 3 July.
COVID-19: the WHO calls for a “wake-up” in the face of the epidemic that rages in the Americas
AFP
Agence France-Presse
GENEVA — The world health Organization has urged on Friday to come out of denial and actually “engage the fight” against the outbreak of coronavirus, which is still soaring, notably in the Americas.
The organization had already been pointed out Wednesday that the past seven days had been the worst in terms of contamination (more than 160 000 cases daily) since the epidemic of COVID-19 is a part of China in late 2019, and that 60% of all the cases reported so far had been in the past month.
The person in charge of health emergencies, the WHO, Michael Ryan, has resonné the alarm on Friday. “It really is time that the country look at the numbers. Please, do not ignore this as you say the numbers”, he launched at a press conference.
“People need to wake up. The numbers don’t lie and the situation on the ground does not lie”, he continued. “It is never too late, in an outbreak, take control”.
“WHO understands perfectly well that there are good reasons for countries that want to put their economies on the rails ( … ), But you can’t ignore the problem either, it’s not going to disappear as if by magic”, he said, urging them to adopt containment measures “if there is no alternative”, so that the virus is more active than ever across the Atlantic.
Surge in the Americas
For the first time since the beginning of the epidemic, Latin America has overtaken Friday the Europe in many cases, with more than 2.7 million of patients, even if the Old continent remains the region of the world the most bereaved with nearly 200,000 dead, ahead of the United States and Canada (137 421) and Latin America (121 662).
Experts stress, however, that the number of people affected by the virus is far from being an exact science, the countries with methods and ways of counting very different from each other.
First world power and the country most grief-stricken in the world (128 740 deaths), the United States, whose president Donald Trump wants to cut the bridges with the WHO in the midst of a pandemic, reached Friday 57 683 new infections due to coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record since the beginning of the pandemic. The country has now detected nearly 2.8 million cases in all.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the Institute of infectious diseases, has predicted that the daily number of infections could soon reach the 100,000, and admitted that the disease was in his country out of control.
Michael Ryan, head of the emergency health at the WHO
Texas (south), an explosion of new cases has forced the republican governor Greg Abbott, an ally of Donald Trump, to make masks mandatory in public.
Make the mask-wearing compulsory is not a trivial matter in the United States, where to this attribute, as its lack, became signs of political.
The most fervent supporters of Donald Trump instead of rarely. Other invoke their freedom of the individual. A security guard has been shot and killed for having asked a customer to cover her face before entering a store.