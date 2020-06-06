COVID-19: three more deaths at the general Hospital of Quebec
The general Hospital of Quebec now reports 22 deaths on 81 users infected, and a total of 61 cases of COVID-19 employees, four more than the day before.
The balance sheet is still weighed down Thursday in the residential resources for seniors CIUSSS of the National Capital, while the other three users of the general Hospital of Quebec have succumbed to the COVID-19. A single case of coronavirus has also been reported this week in a primary school in the area of Val-Bélair, bringing to six the number of reported cases in school environment in the region.
The CIUSSS of the National Capital were on Thursday, 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its territory, of which 11 were in residential environments for elders.
The CHSLD, The Faubourg for its part, three other cases among its employees (for a total of 19 employees infected) and a new case on the side of its users (for a total of 25).
Two new cases (one for employees and one for users) have also been reported in the Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river, which now shows a balance of 65 employees and 44 users infected.
Finally, a new case has been identified among the employees of the residence Clearing in the Wooded area, bringing to five the number of employees infected in this establishment (10 users).
The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale regrets up to now, 131 death on the 1642-confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified on its territory. There are currently 27 hospitalizations, including three to the intensive care unit (+ 1), and 954 persons restored.
Six cases in schools
In addition, the parents of a school in the area of Val-Bélair received Wednesday a letter from the direction de santé publique de la Capitale-Nationale, notifying them that their child had been “exposed to a person who has received a diagnosis of COVID-19”.
“Following the assessment made by public health, we believe that the risk that your child could acquire the virus is considered low. He can continue to attend school,” wrote Dr. Nathanaëlle Thériault, who invites nevertheless the parents to monitor their child’s symptoms until June 12. If it presents itself, it obviously cannot be present at the school, says Dr. Thériault.
Up to now, the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale are six isolated cases of COVID-19 in the schools of its territory.
The latest news, the government estimated forty the number of cases of coronavirus recorded in schools in Quebec. It has not been possible to obtain Thursday with the ministry of Education data more recent than those made public, there are more than a week.