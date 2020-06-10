COVID-19: three more deaths in the National Capital

June 9, 2020 15h52

Updated at 16h34

Elizabeth Fleury

The Sun

The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale regrets yet three new deaths in its NURSING homes, bringing to 132 the number of people who have succumbed to the COVID-19 in residential resources for seniors in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

Two of the deaths in the past 24 hours occurred at the general Hospital of Quebec, which now has 27 deaths out of a total of 87 users infected (62 residents).

The other death was reported at the CHSLD Le Faubourg, which displays a total of 29 users and has 27 employees infected.

The balance sheet of Tuesday’s CIUSSS of the National Capital reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all identified in residential resources for seniors.

The situation is even worse in the private CHSLD non-contracted Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river, which now accounts for 58 users (+ 1) and 74 employees (+ 3) positive COVID-19.

The private seniors ‘ residence (RPA) Havre Trait-Carré, the private CHSLD discounted Saint-Jean-Eudes, RPA Clearing in the Wooded area of the same Hospital Jeffery Hale each have a new case of coronavirus among employees.

The outbreak has also been thrown at the Manor house of Courville, where no new cases have been reported since several days.

The eight new cases reported Tuesday, are to 1715 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital. Among the infected people, 146 have died, 1047 recovered and 24 have been hospitalized (- 1), including an intensive care unit (as before).

In his daily newsletter, the director of public health in the National Capital, Dr. François Desbiens, recalls that “in spite of the good weather and the desire to socialize, the COVID-19 is still among us” and that “it is imperative to respect this been the measures of distance of two meters, washing hands frequently, especially when returning to the house, and the port of the cover face all the time in public places closed”.

Infographic The Sun

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

In Chaudière-Appalaches, only one new case was identified on Tuesday, bringing to 509 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in this region. There are currently six people in hospital (+ 1), including two to the intensive care unit (as before). On the 509-infected people, eight are deceased, and 470 are reset.

Infographic The Sun

Le Soleil

