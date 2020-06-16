COVID-19: three new cases, four deaths in the National Capital

June 15, 2020 16h21
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital was on Monday of four other deaths related to the COVID-19, but that date back to the week of June 8. All over the country, only three new confirmed cases of infection have been identified in the past 24 hours, two of which are in residential resources for seniors. The CIUSSS will also over the next few weeks at mass screening as a voluntary employees of private seniors ‘ residences (RPPS), intermediate resource (IR) and family-type resources (RTF).
Three of the deaths occurred last week in the Gardens of the High St-Laurent, who regrets now 25 deaths. A new case of COVID-19 has also been reported among residents of the CHSLD private non-contracted, bringing to 72 the number of people infected up to now.
The other death occurred in the week of 8 June, but reported to the public health in the past 24 hours has been identified at the CHSLD The Suburb, bringing to nine the number of users of this facility who have succumbed to the virus since the beginning of the health crisis.
A new case of COVID-19 has also been reported in users of the general Hospital of Quebec, which are now 93 to have been infected.
Up to now, the CIUSSS of the National Capital there are a total of 1763-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its territory. Among the infected individuals, 1136 are now healed, and 161 deaths, of which 147 were in residential environments for elders. In the designated hospitals of the region, there are currently 15 admissions to hospital, including two to the intensive care unit (as before).
In Chaudière-Appalaches, no new cases of COVID-19 has not been reported in the past 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases is always 512 in this region, which still has three people hospitalized, including one to intensive care. Of the 512 people infected, 484 are now restored, and eight died.
Operation of screening
After the employees of NURSING homes, and at the request of the ministry of Health, the CIUSSS of the National Capital will in the next few weeks at mass screening as a voluntary employees 156 RPP, 167 RI and 149 RTF that it counts on its territory in order to detect the staff asymptomatic, told the Sun a spokesperson for the CIUSSS, Annie Ouellet.
“The response has been good during the first phase of mass screening volunteer staff of the CHSLD-public and private. Some 2000 members of staff have voluntarily participated, and about 1% of these individuals were positive and were put in isolation,” says Annie Ouellet.
The volume of traffic could increase in the next few weeks to the screening centre, Fleur-de-Lys, which can accommodate approximately 500 people per day as needed.
In anticipation of the heat, announced this week, various measures have been put in place by the employer to improve the comfort of the staff that performs the tests in an old garage, including the addition of a section air-conditioned to enable the staff to refresh themselves, the addition of fans and more frequent breaks offered to hours.