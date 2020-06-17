COVID-19: three new cases, two deaths in the National Capital
Only three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported Wednesday by the CIUSSS of the National Capital, and all of them have been identified in the Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river.
17 June 2020
The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale regrets two new deaths related to the COVID-19 in resources, hosting private seniors, one of which occurred in the week of may 31. The regional public health department also announces the emergence of outbreaks in two institutions.
Only three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported Wednesday by the CIUSSS of the National Capital, and all of them have been identified in the Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river, which now accounts for 75 users (+ 1) and 84 employees (+ 2) infected.
The CHSLD private non-contracted sector Saint-Augustin also deplores a new death, bringing to 26 the number of residents who succumbed to the virus in this establishment.
The other death reported Wednesday dates back to the week of 31 may, but has not been reported to the public health that in the course of 24 hours. The victim resided in the Glade of the Woodland, the first to die of the COVID-19 in this institution, where 10 residents and six employees have been infected by the new coronavirus.
The emergence of outbreaks has also been announced that the private CHSLD discounted Saint-Jean-Eudes and the public CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes.
Currently, nine residential resources for seniors are still considered “hatching”, that is, the Hospital Jeffery Hale, the CHSLD Paul-Triquet, the CHSLD Le Faubourg, the general Hospital of Quebec, the Gardens of the High St-Laurent and the private residences for seniors Gardens of Evangeline, the Manor and Course of the Atrium, Havre Trait-Carré and Clearing of the Wooded area.
Three new cases of COVID-19 identified on Wednesday relate to 1774 the number of infected people in the National Capital, of whom 163 died and 1144 are restored. Currently, there are 15 hospital admissions (+ 1), including three to the intensive care unit (+ 1).
Chaudière-Appalaches
For the third day in a row, no new cases have been reported in Chaudière-Appalaches, which always displays a total of 512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the crisis. Three people are still hospitalized, including one in intensive care, eight deaths and 484 are re-established, according to the data of the CISSS of Chaudière-Appalaches.