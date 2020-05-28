COVID-19: three new deaths in Ottawa
The screening tests are taken through the city of Ottawa has also helped to identify 14 persons infected with the COVID-19
May 27, 2020 17h54
Updated at 21h05
COVID-19: three new deaths in Ottawa
Julien Paquette
The Right
Three new deaths caused by the COVID-19 have been reported by Ottawa public Health (SPO) on Wednesday.
The new coronavirus has now made 238 victims in the federal capital.
These three most recent deaths seem to come from homes long-term care while the number of residents died of the COVID-19 has increased in the households Carlingview Manor, community Care Madonna and Residence Elizabeth-Bruyère since Tuesday.
On Wednesday evening, the director of community and social services of the City of Ottawa, Donna Gray, also announced the death of a fifth resident of the Home long-term care-Peter D. Clark.
The screening tests are driven across the city have also helped to identify 14 persons infected with the virus, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1922, according to the SPO.
There are currently 160 active cases at Ottawa, of which 38 people are hospitalized because of complications related to the COVID-19.
Vigilance
“If we are not careful, we can still find ourselves in a situation where our hospitals are overwhelmed,” said the chief physician of the SPO, Vera Etches, the city council on Wednesday morning.
At the beginning of this meeting of the city council, the mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson, has indicated that the measures of distancing physics seem to be always respected by a majority of the citizens since the reopening of parks and outdoor sport facilities.
Mr. Watson announced that the department of municipal by-laws has responded to 175 calls denouncing situations that violate the rules in place to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19, of which 150 are situations that could be resolved after a simple warning.