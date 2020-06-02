COVID-19: three new deaths in the National Capital

| June 2, 2020 | News | No Comments

COVID-19: trois nouveaux décès dans la Capitale-Nationale

COVID-19: trois nouveaux décès dans la Capitale-Nationale

The Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent to Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures record two new deaths, bringing to eight the number of deaths that occurred in this institution since the beginning of the recent outbreak.

Share

June 1, 2020 16.40

Updated at 19h03

Share

COVID-19: three new deaths in the National Capital

COVID-19: trois nouveaux décès dans la Capitale-Nationale

COVID-19: trois nouveaux décès dans la Capitale-Nationale

Elizabeth Fleury

The Sun

Only 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified Monday in the National Capital, the smallest increase since the last week. It regrets, however, three new deaths, have occurred in the Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent and at the general Hospital of Quebec.

The 13 new cases had been reported to the Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent and at the general Hospital of Quebec. Alone, the Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent are 11, three users (for a total of 39 users infected) and eight employees (for a total of 61).

The private CHSLD not discounted Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures has recorded two new deaths, bringing to eight the number of deaths that occurred in this institution since the beginning of the recent outbreak.

The other two new cases of infection have been reported among employees of the general Hospital of Quebec, where it was reported on Monday, a fifteenth death among users. The public CHSLD displays a heavy toll since the beginning of the health crisis, with 79 users and 50 employees infected.

COVID-19: trois nouveaux décès dans la Capitale-Nationale

Infographic The Sun

The situation is still stable in the other 12 residential environments for seniors affected by outbreaks.

Up to now, 1601 people have received a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the National Capital. Among these, 873 are restored and 118 died. Currently, there are 30 hospital admissions (as before), including three to the intensive care unit (- 1).

Approximately 1400 screening tests per day are currently being made in the National Capital, including one hundred (100 and 150) are made in the community, says the spokesperson Annie Ouellet, who confirms that the testing activities have slowed the end of the week.

According to the spokesperson of the CIUSSS, the institution would have completed the mass screening of its employees.

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

In his daily newsletter, the director of public health of the National Capital request to the public to be vigilant in the context of the re-opening of several businesses.

“With the reopening today of several public places, including shopping centres, hairdressing salons and beauty and the campgrounds, I recall that it is recommended to wear a covering face in public places, and wash their hands frequently, including when entering or exiting the shops, and when returning to the house,” says Dr. François Desbiens.

In Chaudière-Appalaches, in the last balance sheet reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, to 499 the number of cases reported up to now in this region. Six people are still hospitalized, including two in the intensive care unit, and 440 others are restored.

No new deaths have been reported during the last few hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, eight deaths have been reported in the region of Chaudière-Appalaches.

COVID-19: trois nouveaux décès dans la Capitale-Nationale

Infographic The Sun

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *