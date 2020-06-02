The Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent to Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures record two new deaths, bringing to eight the number of deaths that occurred in this institution since the beginning of the recent outbreak.
June 1, 2020 16.40
Updated at 19h03
COVID-19: three new deaths in the National Capital
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
Only 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified Monday in the National Capital, the smallest increase since the last week. It regrets, however, three new deaths, have occurred in the Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent and at the general Hospital of Quebec.
The 13 new cases had been reported to the Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent and at the general Hospital of Quebec. Alone, the Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent are 11, three users (for a total of 39 users infected) and eight employees (for a total of 61).
The other two new cases of infection have been reported among employees of the general Hospital of Quebec, where it was reported on Monday, a fifteenth death among users. The public CHSLD displays a heavy toll since the beginning of the health crisis, with 79 users and 50 employees infected.