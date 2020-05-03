COVID-19: three new employees infected home Peter D. Clark, Ottawa
Julien Coderre
The Right
Jean-Simon Milette
The Right
Three new employees to the home of Peter D. Clark, Ottawa, have contracted the COVID-19.
This is what was left to know the City of Ottawa late Friday night in a memo then that the three workers in question have received positive test results from screening of the new coronavirus.
These new cases bring the total number of infected to seven in this home long-term care, while two residents and five employees are currently ” in confinement in the house “. On the territory of the City of Ottawa, are now eight employees of nursing homes, long-term to have contracted the virus.
“We are working with Ottawa public Health to ensure that all staff and residents have been in contact with people who have been tested positive and are undergoing a screening test, writing the City. The safety of our residents and our staff is our absolute priority. “
Recall that three members of the staff of the home long-term care Garry J. Armstrong were diagnosed with a positive test to the COVID-19 20, 23 and 25 April.
The City of Ottawa administers the homes of Peter D. Clark, Garry J. Armstrong, Champlain and Carleton Lodge.