COVID-19: three new employees infected home Peter D. Clark, Ottawa

The home long-term care-Peter D. Clark, Ottawa

May 2, 2020 9: 11

Updated at 15h39

Julien Coderre

The Right

Jean-Simon Milette

The Right

Three new employees to the home of Peter D. Clark, Ottawa, have contracted the COVID-19.

This is what was left to know the City of Ottawa late Friday night in a memo then that the three workers in question have received positive test results from screening of the new coronavirus.

READ ALSO : First case in a household in the City of Ottawa

These new cases bring the total number of infected to seven in this home long-term care, while two residents and five employees are currently ” in confinement in the house “. On the territory of the City of Ottawa, are now eight employees of nursing homes, long-term to have contracted the virus.

“We are working with Ottawa public Health to ensure that all staff and residents have been in contact with people who have been tested positive and are undergoing a screening test, writing the City. The safety of our residents and our staff is our absolute priority. “

Recall that three members of the staff of the home long-term care Garry J. Armstrong were diagnosed with a positive test to the COVID-19 20, 23 and 25 April.

The City of Ottawa administers the homes of Peter D. Clark, Garry J. Armstrong, Champlain and Carleton Lodge.

The citizens of the region were able to enjoy the weather, while respecting the guidelines of the social distancing imposed by the provincial governments.

Martin Roy, The Right

Number of cases

Ottawa public health (SPO) said Saturday that 48 new cases were added to the list of infected persons on the territory of the federal capital.

Now 1420 people have contracted the coronavirus in Ottawa since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of these 1420 cases detected, 805 of them are cured.

SPO reported two new deaths listed in Ottawa, bringing the balance to 78.

There are 23 outbreaks in health-care establishments, of Ottawa, is two less than what was reported Friday.

Remember that Friday, the medical officer of health Vera Etches said that she believed that Ottawa had reached the plateau of the curve for the contamination of the community.

A fourth death has been confirmed in the Outaouais region.

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, A Record Of The Right

In The Outaouais Region

On the other side of the river, the Ottawa river on Saturday announced that a fourth death has been listed by the health authorities of the province

This person lived in a CHSLD, according to the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ). The INSPQ has not specified what NURSING is.

Two other deaths occurred in NURSING homes in the Outaouais region since the beginning of the crisis.

The distribution of cases by region.

Screenshot

In addition, 293 people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic in the Outaouais region, an increase of 5 cases compared to Friday.

Five people had to be hospitalized to combat their symptoms of the COVID-19. One of them is in intensive care.

The integrated Centre of health and social services in the Outaouais doesn’t have any new infection in the health facilities of the region.

Le Soleil

