COVID-19: too many countries to “take the wrong direction,” warns the WHO
The director-general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Share
13 July 2020 22h32
Updated at 23h12
Share
COVID-19: too many countries to “take the wrong direction,” warns the WHO
Agence France-Presse
GENEVA — The world health Organization warned Monday that many countries were not taking the right measures to face the pandemic, in the aftermath of a one-day record of 230,000 new cases of coronavirus.
“I want to be frank with you: there will be no return to the old normal in the foreseeable future”, stressed the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a virtual press conference.
“The virus is still public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect that,” he said, before sure: “Too many countries are taking the wrong direction.”
“The mixed messages of leaders undermine the most critical ingredient of any response: the confidence,” he added, without mentioning their names.
The head of the WHO has once again called on the government to communicate clearly with their citizens and to put in place a comprehensive strategy to remove the transmission and to save lives, while asking the population to track multiple gestures barrier, such as respect the distance, wash hands and wear a mask, and isolate themselves if they were sick.
“If the basic principles are not followed, this pandemic can only go in one direction only. This is going to go from worse to worse”, he assured.
The pandemic of the novel coronavirus has made more than 569 000 deaths in the world since the WHO office in China has reported the appearance of the disease at the end of December.
The United States, who have identified their first death linked to the coronavirus in the beginning of February, are the most affected country in terms of both numbers of deaths than cases, followed by Brazil.
“The epicenter of the virus is still on the american continent, where more than 50 % of the cases have been registered in the world,” stressed Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“We all hope that there will be an effective vaccine, but we need to focus on the use of the tools that we currently have to remove the transmission and save lives,” he added.
The top official of the specialised agency of the UN has called for “accelerating the scientific work, find common solutions and implement a coherent global response and solidarity”.
WHO Experts in quarantine
The WHO has itself been highly criticized by some, especially by the american president Donald Trump, for its management of the pandemic.
The United States, which officially launched on July 7, the removal procedure of the WHO, accused of having been slow to respond and especially for having been too sympathetic to China.
Washington, however, has hailed the sending of the end of last week in China, an exploratory mission of WHO. These two experts — an epidemiologist and an animal health specialist, must prepare the field to a broader mission that will determine the origin of the coronavirus.
“The team is already working, but at a distance, because it is in quarantine,” as provides for the procedure in china, explained the director Program management of health emergencies in the WHO, Michael Ryan.
In Beijing, the spokesman of the ministry of foreign Affairs, Chunying Hua, told the journalists that a “basic consensus” had been reached with the WHO, “namely, that the search of the origin is a scientific question”.
It was also stated that ” for WHO, “the research of the origin is an evolving process that may involve several countries and regions.”
More than 569 000 dead
The pandemic has killed at least 569 879 deaths worldwide, about 13 million confirmed cases, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Monday to 15 pm, eastern daylight time.
The United States is the country most affected, with 135 582 deaths. Following Brazil, with 72 833 people dead, the United Kingdom (44 830), Mexico (35 006) and Italy (34 967).
The region of Latin America and the Caribbean, became Monday, the second-most affected region in the world by the pandemic of the new coronavirus in the number of deaths, with approximately 145 000 deaths officially recorded, in front of the North America and behind Europe.
+
BOLSONARO ANNOUNCEMENT THAT HE WILL UNDERGO A NEW TEST