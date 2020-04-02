COVID-19 took the star of “Star wars” Andrew Jack
The actor could not cope with the complications of the disease.
March 31, because of the coronavirus has died, a British dialect coach Andrew Jack. This was reported by American actor and producer Greg Grunberg in his Twitter.
76-year-old Andrew died in hospital of the city Chersti that in the UK. The cause of death was complications caused by COVID-19, which he was diagnosed two days before.
Spouse Gabriel Jack Rogers at that time was on quarantine in Australia, because were not even able to say goodbye to her lover.
Andrew has worked with actors dialect coach, but did not forget himself to be in the pictures. Besides, it was Jack who taught the actors of “Lord of the rings” to speak in Elvish, and this year he coached Robert Pattinson for the role of Batman. The audience he is best known for playing “Star wars” and “Kate & Leopold”.