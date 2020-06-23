COVID-19: Toronto can move on to the next step of the déconfinement
22 June 2020 13h57
Updated at 15h20
COVID-19: Toronto can move on to the next step of the déconfinement
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
The City of Toronto and the region of Peel may proceed to the next step of the plan déconfinement of the ontario government, after ten days have seen the 31 other regions of the province to reopen their businesses like hairdressing salons and terraces.
The prime minister, Doug Ford announced on Monday that Toronto and Peel, two of the last three regions that were still nailed to the step 1 of the déconfinement, will go to the next step of the déconfinement from this Wednesday.
The second step allows, among others, the reopening of the terraces, the shopping centers and hair salons.
It only remains, therefore, that the region of Windsor-Essex parkway, which is always the first step in the plan of déconfinement the government of ontario.
Doug Ford seemed frustrated, at a press conference, by the fact that the Windsor-Essex region may not be able to proceed to the next step of the déconfinement.
Among the last cases of COVID-19 identified in this region, most of the infected people are agricultural workers with a migrant background.
The prime minister has blamed the farmers, claiming that they do not cooperate with the health authorities in terms of screening.
“I love the farmers, but, guys (guys, in English), you must help us “, he pleaded.
According to him, these last prevent the Windsor-Essex region to move forward.
Mr. Ford has threatened that he could force workers to be tested if they do not cooperate more. “I implore you for your support. “
The government Ford will provide more details about the third step in the plan of déconfinement soon.