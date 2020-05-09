COVID-19: touching video of children who “remain strong” during the confinement [VIDEO]
Confined for two months, the young clientele of the School of the Valley participated in a touching video in which she sends the message “I’m still strong!”.
Yves Bergeras
The Right
On the eve of the back-to-school for some, the Commission scolaire des Draveurs (CSD) has shared a video “beacon of hope” to the attention of his students and their families in the containment.
“After two months of containment”, the CSD found that there was a way to”bring school home”.
In this touching video (see below), one can see children of all ages pause for a few seconds their games and family activities, in order to introduce themselves and share the message “Me, I remain strong!”.
It was published on his page Facebook, accompanied by the hashtag “#Restonsforts”.
This 3-minute short was produced by the School of the Valley, in the Gatineau sector, with the collaboration of the students and families of the institution, explains the CSD.
The video was made by Zacharie Turgeon, who is the subject of an article in the Right to be released on Saturday, in the framework of the series “New face”.