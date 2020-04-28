COVID-19: Transat and Air Canada also want a boost of Quebec
The Montreal-Trudeau international airport
27 April 2020 14: 49
Updated at 17h33
Share
COVID-19: Transat and Air Canada also want a boost of Quebec
Julien Arsenault
The canadian Press
Share
MONTREAL — Air Canada and Transat A. T. also seem to rely on a boost from the quebec government in order to get through the turbulence caused by the pandemic COVID-19.
Separately, the two companies have each recently amended their registration on the Register of lobbyists of Quebec in order to particularly target the ministries of Economy and of Innovation, of Finance, and the Office de la protection du consommateur (OPC) in the framework of their activities.
“Approaches to the adoption of guidelines and programs that take into account the economic impact of this pandemic on the travel industry and air transport, as for example tax measures to promote job retention of workers,” one can read, among the objectives mentioned by the largest air carrier in the country, as well as the parent company of Air Transat.
The companies that operate the agencies in Air Canada Vacations and Transat Holidays want to also look at the policies of modification and cancellation of travel agencies, “particularly in the administration of the compensation Fund for customers of travel agencies (FICAV)”, which is administered by the Office de la protection du consommateur (OPC).
Air Canada and Transat A. T. have not, however, wanted to offer more details on Monday about changes to their registration in the register and which are in force until the end of the year.
In Canada, the airline industry has not yet been the subject of measures of direct aid from the federal government.
Carriers, like other companies, however, were able to turn to the wage subsidy from Ottawa that would allow workers to touch 75 % of their regular hourly pay rate, or a maximum of $ 847 per week. This has allowed Air Canada and Transat A. T.’s recall of thousands of employees – respectively 16 500 and 4000 – temporary foot due to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus.
No refund
Canadian airlines, however, have been the target of criticism since they have not issued travel credits rather than to consent to reimbursements related to the canceled flights. In Quebec, a traveler can usually benefit from the protection of the FICAV when it buys services through a travel agency holding a permit from the Office.
“It is not illegal (…) to propose various solutions to the customer whose trip was cancelled. However, you may be tempted to refuse when the credit is subject to restrictive conditions, such as an expiration date or a penalty. ”
—
Office de la protection du consommateur (OPC)
Through email, the MUTUAL fund has not provided more details about the ongoing discussions, stressing, however, that the total applications for “travel to the past or to come” around the COVID-19 was approximately 12 760. The regulations on travel agencies stipulates a compensation ceiling of 60 % of the value of the FICAV at the end of the last fiscal year – $ 142 million as of march 31, 2019.
Given that the pandemic is a situation “without precedent,” the Office added that it will monitor the situation closely to “determine if the amounts available to the FICAV will be sufficient to compensate all the customers of travel agents of Quebec and if not, what will be the possible options”.
Last week, the Canadian transportation agency had already distanced himself from his previous statements on the credits offered by the airlines for cancelled flights, stating that its original position on the right of the airlines to issue travel credits instead of refunds was “not a binding decision”.
Canada differs from the United States and the european Union, where the authorities have ordered the airlines to refund customers for cancelled flights.
+
PORTER AIRLINES CANCELS ALL FLIGHTS UNTIL THE END OF JUNE
Porter Airlines announced Monday that it would extend the suspension of all its flights from four extra weeks, until June 29, due to the pandemic of COVID-19.
The air carrier based in Toronto, has suspended its flights on march 21, while the travel restrictions and the growing concerns of public health in the application.
“Although there are many promising signs on the way in which the COVID-19 is contained, it is also clear that the restrictions at the borders, the orders of confinement imposed by the government and travel bans on non-essential will remain in place in many regions for much of may and June,” said Monday the chief executive of Porter, Michael Deluce, in a press release.
WestJet had announced last week that it would eliminate approximately 18,000 flights between may 5 and June 4, due to the weak record of the number of passengers.
Air Canada has cancelled all of its flights to the United States from Monday, after that Ottawa has extended by 30 days of the closing of its border with the United States. Most of its international flights have also been disrupted and its seating capacity has declined by more than 90 %.
Air Transat and Sunwing Airlines have also canceled all trips until may 31.
The international air transport Association predicts that global revenues from the industry fall to us $ 314 billion US $ this year, an increase of 55% compared to those of 2019.
As other canadian air carriers, Wear offers credit of two years for the flights that it had canceled due to the virus, in addition to waive the change fees and cancellation.
However, Porter does not advertise the refund options for cancelled journeys – which is also consistent with the practice adopted by other airlines.
This approach contrasts with the rate of Wear – is the contract of a carrier with its passengers, which oblige the company to offer the choice of a refund or an alternative means of transport to customers that it has canceled flights. Most canadian airlines have comparable rates.
“Our policy is unchanged, offering travel credits of up to 24 months for cancelled flights due to the COVID-19,” said the company in an e-mail.
The Canadian transportation agency said last week that the new charter of passenger rights in the country did not require airlines to refund customers for cancelled flights due to the pandemic, but reiterated the right of customers to demand a refund based on the terms and conditions of the tariff.
A spokesman for Porter said that some employees on layoff will accrue on the payroll to receive the grant pay federal but “would remain inactive until there is work.”
The company has not been able to specify the number of workers who will come back after you have been laid off. Christopher Reynolds, The canadian Press