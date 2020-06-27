COVID-19: Trudeau announces a contribution of $ 300 million to the global fight
The prime minister Justin Trudeau should specify the extent of this funding during a speech at the summit virtual “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future”, Sunday.
Share
June 27, 2020 8: 27
Updated at 13h21
Share
COVID-19: Trudeau announces a contribution of $ 300 million to the global fight
Mike Blanchfield
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – Canada will contribute $ 300 million to the international effort to combat the COVID-19, said Saturday the prime minister Justin Trudeau.
Mr. Trudeau made the announcement in conjunction with the summit virtual “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future”. A concert will be broadcast on social networks as of 14: 00 and rebroadcast in the evening at 20: 00 ET, on tv channels, English-speaking CBC, CTV, Global and City TV.
The aim of Global Citizen, which organizes both events, aims to raise 42.8 billion $ to combat the pandemic. The organization describes itself as “a community of people who want to deal with the most important challenges of the planet and extreme poverty”.
Mr. Trudeau said that Canada will provide $ 180 million to deal with the immediate impacts of the pandemic on both a humanitarian and a development.
“It is necessary that we recognize that the pandemic strikes hard on already vulnerable populations. We must not let them down, ” said the prime minister. We must work hand in hand to ensure that a vaccine will be affordable and accessible to all.”
And Canada will provide $ 120 million in a new initiative called Accelerator ACT created in April by the world health Organization, the French government, the european Commission and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to ensure equitable access to medical treatment.
The Accelerator ACT supports organizations, health professionals and businesses in their efforts to develop a vaccine, drug treatments and diagnostic tools to combat the pandemic.
Aid agencies and canadian groups, activists say that the contribution represents only a fraction of what will eventually be needed to fight the pandemic and to ensure access of poor countries to a vaccine.
According to Julia Anderson, chief of operations of the canadian Partnership for the health of women and children (CanSFE), believes that Canada should devote 1 % of its expenses related to the COVID-19 to international efforts.
“The ACT is in the process of becoming one with a bit of luck a one-stop shop, welcomes Ms. Anderson. The plane is made so that it is stealing.”
According to her, the assistance announced by Mr. Trudeau should not be considered as a “deposit” for future expenses. His group and two other organizations fighting poverty – One Campaign and Results Canada – wish that Canada spends one percent of its programs the overall costs related to the COVID-19 international assistance.
These groups felt that this would require an increase of at least $ 1.5 billion of the budget of Canadian foreign aid, which amounts to approximately $5 billion.
Nicolas Moyer, executive director of the canadian Council for international cooperation (CCIC), said that his organization will submit during the summer, a memorandum to government to encourage them to increase aid spending in the upcoming federal budget. The CCIC has not yet made the amount of the increase, but Mr. Moyer is convinced that the goal of one percent suggested by other groups is appropriate.
“Canada’s response to the pandemic has been important to the country and it must be brought into line with the ambition of the world,” said Mr. Moyer.
Several groups have lauded the efforts of the minister of international Development, Karina Gould to convince the government to become more involved in international aid.
“We are pleased to see the minister Gould to ask for more investment, because they are desperately needed, says the canadian director of One Campaign, Stuart Hickox. Investment is needed to cope with the humanitarian crisis and ensure that tests, treatments and eventually a vaccine will be available everywhere.”