COVID-19: Trudeau will address the conditions of life of the elders with the provinces [VIDEO]
Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Ottawa, Wednesday
Share
27 may 2020 10: 57 am
Updated to 19h32
Share
COVID-19: Trudeau will address the conditions of life of the elders with the provinces [VIDEO]
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The prime minister Justin Trudeau says he intends to discuss the conditions of life in the centre of long-term care with the provinces and territories, after the publication of two burdensome reports on the conditions of seniors in Quebec and Ontario.
At a press conference in front of his residence, on Wednesday, he said that he will discuss during his weekly call with his counterparts in the provinces and territories, which takes place every Thursday evening.
Mr. Trudeau believes that the report of the canadian armed Forces about their activities in the CHSLD du Québec raises “several issues of concern”, such as the lack of manpower. It was not a surprise, according to the government of Quebec.
Another report CAF had seeded the consternation the day before, in Ontario, describing the poor sanitary conditions in five households in the province.
Mr. Trudeau has remained vague on its intentions to help the provinces and territories, but more money in health does not seem to be an option.
“We have increased health transfers to the provinces half-a-billion dollars, which was sent in the beginning of this pandemic for the provinces precisely to meet the needs associated with the COVID-19”, he defended in response to a question from a journalist.
“We will continue to be there in the immediate future to help all sorts of different ways with this issue. For the medium and long term, we will be there for the conversations we must have about how we will be better able to help our seniors across the country,” he offered.
Ontario and Quebec have asked the help of the military in the CHSLD beyond the expected date of the end of the mission, on 12 June.
The prime minister of ontario Doug Ford wants them to remain an additional 30 days, until 12 July. The first quebec minister François Legault said Wednesday that its application extends until 15 September, but it has been refused.
In an interview with CBC, the minister of Defence, Harjit Sajjan, said that it was not possible to ensure that the military are still working for almost four months, seven days a week, 12 hours per day.
“I think we all understand that having soldiers in our NURSING homes, it is not a solution in the medium or long term. It is a short-term solution,” warned Mr. Trudeau earlier Wednesday. He reiterated that discussions are ongoing with the provinces of Ontario and Quebec to this effect.
Reactions of the opposition
The opposition parties, federal, themselves, have differing opinions about the intrusion of Ottawa in the provinces ‘ fields of jurisdiction.
The height of the promise of Mr. Trudeau to introduce 10 days of sick leave, the chief of the new democrat Jagmeet Singh now believes that the federal government should “push for national standards” for the centres long-term care. These would be contingent on increased funding in health.
In English, Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday morning that he did not intend to “short-circuit” the conversations to come, “by putting forward proposals as aggressive as this one.
According to Mr Singh, it is unacceptable that the prime minister ranks behind the fields of competence of the provinces and territories to not act. “The provincial governments also have been negligent with the situation. Therefore, it is the time to show leadership. It is necessary to work together. This is the only way to find solutions”, he said on Wednesday morning.
These words of the NDP have pushed the leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet. “If even Justin Trudeau recognizes that this is not a good idea to start making conflicts of jurisdiction in the midst of a crisis, I think Mr. Singh should understand that it is very moved”, he said.
Mr. Legault believes, on his side, that if Ottawa wants to help, it should increase the federal transfers in health. For 10 days of sick leave, the premier of Quebec has indicated to Mr. Trudeau Wednesday morning that there was a response of “very negative” of the business community.
Of the PCU to the grant
Ottawa hopes to persuade Canadians to abandon the Provide canadian emergency and return to their employers, then that begins the process of déconfinement the country.
“You start to resume some of the activities in all provinces and territories, and it means that people will have less and less need for the provision of emergency,” said Mr. Trudeau.
“The wage subsidy emergency, however, will be there to help Canadians during the recovery and ensure that employees are paid properly”, he reiterated Wednesday.
The PCU offers $ 500 per week, for a maximum of 16 weeks to service providers. The people who benefit from the march 15, retroactively there would, therefore, be entitled, without interruption, until 5 July. The program is in effect until 3 October.
Up to now, the government has paid 40,33 $ billion to approximately 8.2 million Canadians through the PCU.
The president of the treasury Board, Jean-Yves Duclos, has not closed the door to an extension of the PCU. “These are the issues that is being discussed actively within the government and we will eventually have things more accurate to say over the next few weeks,” he said.
In comparison, the wage subsidy is funding 75 % of employees ‘ salaries to a maximum of $ 847 per week. The program has been extended until the end of the summer so that a maximum of employers to adhere to it.
Number of cases
There has been more than 1 500 000 tests administered in Canada up to now, some 22 300 per day in recent weeks. About 5 % of them have detected the disease.
Up to now, there have been 87 486 cases confirmed or probable in the whole country, of which more than half are cured. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 6762 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial:
- 49 139 cases in Quebec, including 4228 deaths
- 26 483 cases in Ontario, 2155 deaths
- 6926 cases in Alberta, including 141 deaths
- 2550 case in British Columbia, including 161 deaths
- 1053 case in Nova Scotia, including 59 deaths
- 637 cases in Saskatchewan, including 10 deaths
- 292 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths
- 260 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths
- 123 cases in New Brunswick, 120 healed
- 27 event at l’île-du-Prince-Édouard, all healed
- 11 case in the Yukon, all healed
- five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed
- no case in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
COVID-19: press conference Justin Trudeau may 27,
CPAC
Le Soleil