COVID-19: Trump hidden for the first time, a record of contamination in the United States
Donald Trump has been seen for the first time Saturday, wearing a protective mask in public.
11 July 2020 18h03
Updated at 23h39
AFP
Agence France-Presse
BETHESDA — The president, Donald Trump appeared for the first time Saturday, wearing in public a mask of protection against the coronavirus, the day when the United States recorded a new record of contamination.
This first appearance hidden of the president, during a visit to the military hospital Walter Reed in the suburbs of Washington, has a strong symbolic value in the United States at the time where the epidemic is expanding, particularly in southern States such as Florida or Texas.
The COVID-19 also continues to grow rapidly in Latin America, where the balances come to exceed 71 000 people died in Brazil 11 000 in Chile and 11 000 also in Peru.
Since the emergence of the virus, Mr. Trump had avoided showing himself in public with a mask, even as the port for this protection is recommended by the u.s. health authorities.
He had contributed to make this issue an issue of political controversy, since the refusal to wear the mask is seen in a part of american society as an assertion of the individual freedom of the citizen in the face of the authorities, federal and international.