COVID-19: Trump scrambles the message, and playing the victim
The us president, Donald Trump had surgery a week ago a dramatic shift. Recognizing the severity of the health crisis, he had called clearly to wear the mask, and praised its excellent relations with the experts of the working group on the virus.
28 July 2020 23h11
Jerome Advocacy
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The tone of the presidential lasted only a few days: Donald Trump has once again sent mixed signals and confused Tuesday on the COVID-19, extolling the hydroxychloroquine and posing as a victim of unfair criticism on its management of the pandemic.
Visibly tired, the tenant of the White House left point of bitterness in the face of the popularity of the immunologist Anthony Fauci and other scientific members of the crisis unit of the White House.
“They are very respected, but nobody loves me, it must be my personality”, he started, at least 100 days of the presidential election and at a time where it lags marked on the democrat Joe Biden in the polls.
In the night of Monday to Tuesday, Twitter has deleted a video on the pandemic is shared by the president of the first world power. “The tweets containing the video violates our policy concerning the misinformation on the COVID-19”, indicated to the AFP a spokesman for the social network at the blue bird.
The video, which had already been removed by Facebook and YouTube, shows a group of doctors explain to, among other things, that the masks are not necessary and that “there is a medicine” to treat the coronavirus, the hydroxychloroquine.
This malaria has been promoted by Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic, but several scientific studies have concluded that its lack of effectiveness. The u.s. Agency drug administration (FDA) has recommended mid-June not to prescribe the drug to the sick of the COVID-19.
“I’ve read a lot about the hydroxy”
When asked to explain this renewed support to a treatment to which several robust clinical trials have not observed any positive effect on the patients, the american president has put forward his instinct and his readings.
“I’ve read a lot about the hydroxy”, he started, before sure that the folder had become “political”.
“When I recommend something, they like to say: “Do not use””, a-t-he added.
Asked specifically about a physician prohydroxychloroquine, Stella Immanuel, very present in the video he retweetée, he ruled that it was “very impressive”.
The stand taken by the pseudo-scientists of the latter, which has, inter alia, that the leaders of the United States were the “spirits reptilians”, “half-human, half-alien”, have raised serious questions about its credibility.
The billionaire republican had operated a week ago was a dramatic shift. Recognizing the severity of the health crisis — “this will probably, unfortunately, get worse before they get better” — he had called clearly to wear the mask, and praised its excellent relations with the experts of the working group on the virus.
After an improvement towards the end of the spring, the epidemic has resumed in the United States, the country most grief-stricken in the world with more than 149 000 people dead.
The situation is particularly worrisome in California, Florida and Texas, where the authorities have been forced to impose restrictions against the grain of the déconfinement.
Fauci does not read the tweets
Target, once again, attacks the White House, Dr. Fauci, director of the national Institute of infectious diseases, has kept its usual calm.
“Can you continue to do your job when the president of the United States makes publicly question your credibility?” asked ABC reporter George Stephanopoulos.
“I don’t just tweet not. I don’t even read any tweets,” replied the famous researcher to focus new yorkers pronounced, which enjoys great popularity in the United States.
“I’m just going to continue to do my work anyway because I think it is very important. We are in the middle of a crisis, a pandemic.”
For several days, Donald Trump ensures that the output of the health crisis is in sight thanks to the “genius” u.s. pharmaceutical.
In total, Washington has spent $6.3 billion (US $ 8.4 billion) since march to fund competing projects, in established laboratories such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and in two small biotech companies, Novavax and Moderna.
The leader has called the operation Warp Speed (a term from science fiction meaning “faster than the speed of light”) and does not hide that his goal is to vaccinate America first, far from the discourse in the eu on the vaccine as a “global public good”.
NEARLY 1,600 PEOPLE DEAD IN 24 HOURS, THE HIGHEST SINCE MID-MAY
The United States has deplored Tuesday 1592 deaths additional related to the coronavirus in 24 hours, a heavy balance sheet daily which had not been seen for two and a half months, according to figures to 20: 30 (eastern daylight time) from Johns Hopkins University.
The country has once again recorded more than 60,000 cases of infection with the coronavirus in a day, after a slight decline in the last two days.
It must date back to the mid-may to find a balance sheet of death over 24 hours heavier than that of Tuesday (1680 died on 15 may).
The total number of cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the United States now exceeds 4,34 million, and the country regrets more than 149 000 people dead since the beginning of the pandemic, which is by far the most grief-stricken in the world.
After having experienced an improvement towards the end of the spring, the United States see since the end of June the epidemic is starting to increase again, particularly in the south and west of the country.
Two weeks ago, the new infections diagnosed each 24 hours have exceeded the 60 000 during 12 consecutive days (including three days to more than 70 000).
The Florida of particular concern. With 186 deaths in a day on Tuesday, it exceeded the 6,000 dead in total. It is now the second State to identify the most cases (more than 440 000 in total), behind California.
These two States have exceeded the number of infections detected in New York city, which has long been the epicenter of the us epidemic, but where it is now under control.
With the explosion of new infections, experts fear that the curve of the dead did not follow the same trajectory, with a delay, since the scientific consensus is that the wave of death follows three or four weeks the infections.
It has already started to climb back up. At the end of last week, the number of deaths recorded had exceeded the bar of 1000 deaths in four days in a row, which was not happened since the end of may.
These levels, however, are not yet equivalent to those recorded in the United States at the end of April, when a good part of the country was contained, and that the bar of 2000 deaths daily was regularly crossed. AFP