COVID-19: twelve new cases in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
April 18, 2020 19h47
Updated at 20h49
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON — The number of people infected with the COVID-19 rose from 107 to 119 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine on Saturday, according to the register of the ministry of Health and social Services.
The last count regional published Friday evening, was state of 111 cases, because it already included four cases reported by the Direction de la santé publique Gaspésie-les-Îles in connection with the cases of infection involving employees of IGA supermarkets to Paspébiac and New Richmond.
The public health Directorate has provided details on nine new cases on Saturday, namely the infection of a second employee of the CHSLD Saint-Joseph de Maria, and eight residents of the Manor house of le havre, also Maria.
In the case of the residence of Saint Joseph, it now lists six beneficiaries and two staff members to the rank of the positive cases. The eight people infected in the Mansion of the harbour, bring the total to 26 residents affected by the coronavirus since the outbreak reported on 31 march.
This private residence has a capacity of 30 people. The cluster epidemiological of the Manor of le havre is now 74 people, or 62% of the people infected in the region.
The six people who died in the Gaspé peninsula, including five residents, are part of this cluster.
In addition, the supermarkets of Paspébiac and New Richmond have reopened Saturday at 8 a.m. after disinfection carried out between Friday afternoon and the opening.
THREE DEATHS IN HALIFAX, IN A CARE FACILITY LONG-TERM
The government of Nova Scotia and a day care centre of Halifax to work on an emergency response plan, in order to contain an outbreak of the COVID-19.
Three deaths occurred Friday in the home Northwood, a centre of long-term care.
Friday morning, more than 50 residents and 33 staff members had been declared positive for the virus.
The leaders of the home have admitted that there is a lack of staff due to the pandemic.
Nova Scotia announced on Saturday that 43 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 646.
There has been an increase of cases in the centres long-term care of the province.
Friday, 67 residents and 48 staff members had been reported positive for the virus in eight homes licensed long-term care, according to the government.
Seven people died as a result of the COVID-19 in the province, and 184 people were restored.
Premier Stephen McNeil has said that the virus penetrating in the homes of long-term care was its greatest fear.
Newfoundland and Labrador has confirmed a new case of coronavirus.
There are 257 cases of the disease, as well as 189 people who have healed.
Six people are hospitalized, including three to the intensive care unit.
New Brunswick has reported another case of the COVID-19, for a total of 118.
Five people are hospitalized because of the virus and three are in intensive care.
Four-twenty-seven people of New Brunswick have recovered from the virus. The canadian Press