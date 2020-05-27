COVID-19: twenty cases in phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe

Additional employees of the public network have been deployed at the Residences de la Gappe in Gatineau.

May 26, 2020 17h13

Updated at 22h52

COVID-19: twenty cases in phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe

Justine Mercier

The Right

Twenty of the approximately 120 residents of the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe have received a diagnosis of COVID-19, a situation that led to the deployment of additional staff to the public network in this intermediate resource.

The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) announced on Tuesday that there has, until now, had 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the users accommodated in phase 2 of the Residence de la Gappe, including one death.

As a residence, intermediate, this phase currently attended by 126 persons who are assigned by the CISSSO. In mid-may, only two cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed.

The president-director general of the CISSSO, Josée Filion, said in a press briefing that many measures are in place “to ensure that the care and services that are offered in the community are safe and of high quality”, while ensuring you have “a great partnership” with the company owner of the residence.

The president-director general of the CISSSO, Josée Filion

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, A Record Of The Right

The public network has mobilized human resources to support the teams who were working already in phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe. “We have a higher proportion of auxiliary nurses, the orderlies, [and] aid to service, which represents seven employees per shift, so 21 new people in the CISSS de l’outaouais came to lend a strong hand to the residence,” said Filion. The presence of employees of the CISSSO is “more intensively” since the end of last week, to ensure “that things are done according to the rules of art, precisely to avoid the wider spread in the residence,” said Filion.

Specialized educators and social workers are also deployed on the spot “as needed, to provide support to residents”. Aware that the situation is “anxiety-provoking to everyone”, the CISSSO said to also ensure that nearby residents are informed of the evolution of the situation.

Doctors will also be on hand to make the assessment of residents infected by the new coronavirus in order to avoid transfers that are not necessary to the hospital.

