COVID-19: twenty cases in phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe
Additional employees of the public network have been deployed at the Residences de la Gappe in Gatineau.
Share
May 26, 2020 17h13
Updated at 22h52
Share
COVID-19: twenty cases in phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe
Justine Mercier
The Right
Twenty of the approximately 120 residents of the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe have received a diagnosis of COVID-19, a situation that led to the deployment of additional staff to the public network in this intermediate resource.
The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) announced on Tuesday that there has, until now, had 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the users accommodated in phase 2 of the Residence de la Gappe, including one death.
The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) announced on Tuesday that there has, until now, had 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the users accommodated in phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe, including one death.
As a residence, intermediate, this phase currently attended by 126 persons who are assigned by the CISSSO. In mid-may, only two cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed.
The president-director general of the CISSSO, Josée Filion, said in a press briefing that many measures are in place “to ensure that the care and services that are offered in the community are safe and of high quality”, while ensuring you have “a great partnership” with the company owner of the residence.