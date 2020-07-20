COVID-19: two new deaths in Quebec city
Of the two deaths, one occurred at the CHSLD Le Faubourg, who are now 14.
20 July 2020 16h21
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital, reports nine new cases and two deaths from the coronavirus in the end of the week.
The balance sheet is Monday brings the number of people infected in 1912, and the number of deaths at 193. Of the two deaths, one occurred at the CHSLD Le Faubourg, who are now 14.
Apart from this death, the situation is relatively stable in the four residential environments where there is an outbreak. At the residence for the elderly to Three Sprockets, there are two new positive cases in users for a total of 20 and one of more employees for a total of four.
The CIUSSS reports no new cases in NURSING homes the suburbs, The general Hospital of Quebec and the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river.
Finally, we should emphasize the restoration of 1632 of 1912-infected persons. In the designated hospitals of the region, there are two hospitalizations (1) and no cases in the icu.
In Chaudière-Appalaches, The CISSS reports since the last balance sheet of the last week two new cases, bringing the total of infected people at 530. Of this number, 518 are restored. The number of deaths remains at eight.