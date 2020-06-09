COVID-19: two new deaths in the Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent
The private CHSLD non-contracted Gardens of the High St-Laurent now records of 57 cases of coronavirus among its residents (+ 4) and 71 in employees (+ 1).
Share
8 June 2020 17: 00
Share
COVID-19: two new deaths in the Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale regrets two new deaths in the Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river, bringing to 19 the number of residents of this institution who have succumbed to the COVID-19 since the beginning of the health crisis.
The balance of Monday was that 14 new cases of COVID-19, all identified in residential resources for seniors.
The private CHSLD non-contracted Gardens of the High St-Laurent now records of 57 cases of coronavirus among its residents (+ 4) and 71 in employees (+ 1).
The balance sheet also increased at the general Hospital of Quebec, which now has 87 customers (+ 4) and 62 employees (+ 1) – infected.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
The third CHSLD affected is that of the Faubourg, where 29 users (+ 1), and 27 employees (+ 3) have contracted the virus up to now.
These new cases bear to 1707 the number of people who have received a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the National Capital. Of this number, 143 are reported dead, 25 hospitalized (+ 3), including an intensive care unit (- 1), and 1027 are considered cured.