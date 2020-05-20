COVID-19: Washington and Ottawa keep the border closed [VIDEO]
The prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Ottawa, Tuesday
Share
May 19, 2020 10.55
Updated at 21h13
Share
COVID-19: Washington and Ottawa keep the border closed [VIDEO]
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – The canada-u.s. border remains closed, the same conditions, for another 30 days. Only essential workers will continue to have the right to pass from one country to the other.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement at his press briefing Tuesday morning.
“This is an important decision, which will protect the people of the two sides of the border,” in the opinion of the prime minister.
The two countries have therefore to decide whether the 21 of June next, the border will open up again.
“We had talked a lot with the provinces over the past few weeks, and there was a desire clear to continue with the measures that we have on our borders. You know that this is a vulnerability that we all feel at the level of the case of COVID that could come in from outside,” said Mr. Trudeau, in answer to a journalist.
He has boasted, once again, the “openness” of the U.s. in these negotiations about the border.
Mr. Trudeau has shown, however, a more careful, when another journalist asked him his opinion on the ingestion of regular Donald Trump of pills of hydroxychloroquine, this drug whose usefulness to combat the COVID-19 is still not proven.
“I will continue to follow the advice of medical professionals and I implore every Canadian to follow the best advice of our health experts”, replied the prime minister.
Program federal loans more accessible
Mr. Trudeau has also used its release to announce the extension of assistance to enterprises.
The interest-free loan of $ 40,000 that offers Ottawa entrepreneurs through the Account of the urgency for canadian companies to be more accessible.
“If you are the sole owner and employee of a company, if your business depends on contract workers or if you have a family business and you pay your employees with dividends, you are going to be eligible”, has detailed Mr. Trudeau.
The federal program has benefited 600 000 small businesses up to now, so more than $ 24 billion in credit, according to the calculations of Ottawa. These entrepreneurs have been able to have access to a loan of $ 40,000, interest-free loan and a quarter of which will be forgiven if the debt is repaid prior to December 31, 2022. Their payroll had to be at least $50,000.
The new criteria open the program to applicants who have a payroll of less than $ 20,000 if, among other things, they were spending between $ 40,000 and $ 1.5 million that they may not see, expenditure on rent or property taxes or insurance for example.
Ottawa has not yet announced the date on which the applications according to these new criteria can be submitted.
Parliamentary work
The conservatives are starting to claim the return in person of the work of the parliament and now the bloquistes set conditions for not to do the same.
Elected officials have suspended the normal business on the 13th of march last. Throughout the month of may, they had, each week, two virtual meetings open to the 338 mps across the country, and an in-person meeting for a small group of deputies and ministers.
Parliamentary committees continue their work, all related to the response to the pandemic of the COVID-19, in a virtual way.
The leader by interim of the conservative Party, Andrew Scheer, has offered, once again, on Tuesday morning, his arguments for the necessity of a return in the Room, updating as the re-opening of the shopping is done, or is preparing, a little across the country.
“If I can bring my dog to a grooming parlour here in Ontario, certainly the members should be able to come to work”, he offered, at a press conference convened in the parliament building.
The conservatives have attempted the same maneuver last month. They have managed to force a return on Monday 20 April, by the time the government files a motion to again suspend the work until may 25, with the support of the greens, new democrats and bloquistes.
This time, the new democrats have not yet decided what would be their position.
“If I can bring my dog to a grooming parlour here in Ontario, certainly the members should be able to come to work ”
—
The leader by interim of the conservative Party, Andrew Scheer
The bloquistes, them, will not support the continued suspension of the work if the liberal government does not deliver two promises : to change the canadian benefits of an emergency, the PCU and the PCUE, to allow the gain of more than $ 1000 per month without total disappearance of the service, and to establish that an aid measure for the payment of the fixed costs of small business that is not a loan.
“I don’t want to just that the government says : “yeah, we’re going to watch it” because the “we’re going to watch it” from the government it’s not worth dear the dozen. I want to know the time, amount and manner of these two measures to which the government committed itself”, claimed Yves-François Blanchet, at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Number of cases
There has been more 1337 000 tests administered in Canada. About 5 % of them have detected the disease. Across the country, we pass now to between 26 000 and 28 000 tests per day.
Up to now, there have been 79 077 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 5909 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 44 197 cases in Quebec, including 3647 deaths; 23 384 cases in Ontario, 1919 death; 6716 cases in Alberta, including 128 deaths; 2446 case in British Columbia, of which 146 deaths; 1044 case in Nova Scotia, including 56 deaths; 599 case in Saskatchewan, including six deaths; 290 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 260 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 120 cases in New Brunswick, all cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
COVID-19: press conference Justin Trudeau may 19,
CPAC
Le Soleil