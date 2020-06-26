COVID-19: “We have a serious problem,” says Dr. Fauci
“We have a serious problem in some areas,” said Dr. Fauci, the expert listened to the most the us government on the pandemic, during a press conference of the crisis on the coronavirus of the White House.
June 26, 2020 15h24
WASHINGTON — the rapid rise in The rate of infections with the novel coronavirus in the south of the United States is a “serious problem , warned Friday, Anthony Fauci, director of the american Institute of infectious diseases.
He called on young people in particular to individual responsibility, stressing that they lived in a society of “interconnected” : “If you are infected, you are infected someone else, who proceeds to infect someone else”.
“And at the end, you contaminerez someone vulnerable, this can be a grandmother, a grandfather, an uncle in chemotherapy or radiation therapy, or a child with leukemia”, he said.
During the same press conference, shortly before that, the vice-chairman Mike Pence attempted to reassure Americans on the current situation, ensuring that she had nothing to do with the beginning of the pandemic in the north-east of the country in march and April.
“About half of the new cases are of Americans under the age of 35 years, which is encouraging,” said Mike Pence.
“We are in a much better position. The truth is that we have slowed down the transmissions, we have flattened the curve,” said the vice-president.
He called on young Americans to follow the instructions of distancing and physical hygiene, but he did not cite the port of the mask.
Later, he defended the organization of rallies to campaign for president Donald Trump, in the name of “freedom of expression”.