COVID-19: WHO stops the tests on hydroxychloroquine
The WHO has announced to stop the clinical trials on the hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for patients COVID-19 hospitalized, concluding that this antimalarial drug did not reduce their mortality rate.
Share
17 June 2020 19: 50
Share
COVID-19: WHO stops the tests on hydroxychloroquine
AFP
Agence France-Presse
GENEVA — The world health Organization announced that it had decided on Wednesday to stop clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for patients COVID-19 hospitalized, arriving at the conclusion that this antimalarial drug did not reduce their mortality rate.
“The evidence internal made by theTrial Solidarity/Discovery, the external evidence made by theTrial Recovery , and the combined evidence provided by these two trials largely random, taken together, suggest that hydroxychloroquine – when compared with the usual treatments of patients hospitalized for the COVID-19 – does not result in the reduction of the mortality of these patients,” said dr. Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, WHO, during a virtual press conference in Geneva.
The study of the european Discovery evaluates the effectiveness of four treatments for the COVID-19.
For Recovery, the first clinical trial major -produced by the british University of Oxford – to have delivered results, hydroxychloroquine has “no beneficial effect” in terms of COVID-19.
“On the basis of these analyses and the study of the evidence (…), after discussions, it was concluded that the weapon of hydroxychloroquine will be withdrawn from the Trial Solidarity”, said Wednesday the dr. Ana Maria Henao Restrepo.
She stressed, however, that the decision to stop testing on hospitalized patients with the COVID-19 was not involved in the use of, or the assessment of this molecule as a preventative treatment of the disease due to the new coronavirus.
This announcement comes two days after u.s. health authorities have withdrawn permission to use it in emergency, two-treatment anti-malarial drugs against the COVID-19, chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine, defended by president Donald Trump.
France, where a doctor controversial, the Pr Didier Raoult, defended hydroxychloroquine, has banned the use of the may 28, against the COVID-19.