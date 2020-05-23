COVID-19: young ambulance of the Quebec city region infected
May 22, 2020 15h26
Updated at 16h34
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
A young ambulance of the Quebec city region is infected by the COVID-19.
The woman, who works for the company Dessercom based in Lévis, no longer suffers from the symptoms of the disease. She has now regained his health and is waiting for its two screening tests negative to return to work.
“The person is on the verge of completing its isolation. We expect the two tests,” confirms the Sun is the communications coordinator at Dessercom, Francis Brisebois.
“We don’t know if she caught the virus in the practice of his or her job or not. The public Health will surely be an investigation, but we will not have these results unless used in the report.”
“Our paramedics are quite equipped [to deal with the COVID-19], provides Mr. Brisebois. It has always been proactive, from the very beginning [of the crisis]. But it is sure that it brings its share of stress for the person. Is it that she has contaminated her family? Her colleagues? Patients?”
The ambulance was able to work as much in Quebec city to Lévis, on the north shore like the south shore.
So far, four ambulance Dessercom have had the COVID-19. The company has 700 paramedics and ambulance deployed in 14 of the 17 administrative regions of Quebec. These stakeholders have realized it “2900 taken care of suspected cases or confirmed cases to the COVID-19 that led to a transport to a health facility” for 4500 solo potential, calculates Mr. Brisebois.
The other two in the Mauricie region
Of the other three ambulance drivers are affected, two are working in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec and Abitibi. The ambulance of Quebec and his two colleagues of the Mauricie region have been hosted in hotels in the expenses of Dessercom, the time of their 14 days of isolation. The ambulance, the Abitibi has found alternative accommodation for this period.
Of the four, the woman of the region of Quebec is the least experienced in the business. Mr. Brisebois does not, however, link with his inexperience.
“She was fine the PPE [personal protective equipment]. It is difficult to know how she was infected. Our paramedics are working in hot areas and areas warm. But it has also been able to catch it by making the grocery store”, he says.
Another ambulance has also been detected positive at the COVID-19 in the Saguenay, at the end of march. It is the only one of 425 paramedics and the Cooperative of ambulance technicians in Québec (CTAQ) have been touched on four areas.
Let us add that the next week will be the Week of paramedics and pre-hospital emergency services.