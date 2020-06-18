COVID alert: the mobile application to trace the cases tested in Ontario
The mobile application, which can be downloaded from the 2nd of July, will first be tested in ontario.
June 18, 2020 14h10
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
Ontario is the first province in canada to test a new mobile application for tracing cases of COVID-19. The application, which will be provisionally called COVID alert, will notify people that have downloaded if they encountered a person infected with the virus.
The prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, made the announcement Thursday morning.
Ontarians should be able to download the tool from the 2nd of July. The application, which the download will be on a voluntary basis, may be deleted at any time, indicates the government Ford.
The tool has been designed by digital Services of Ontario and a group of volunteers from the company Shopify.
The government of Doug Ford will launch an advertising campaign at the provincial level to encourage the population to do the download.
The more people who download the application, the more it will be effective, consider the prime ministers Trudeau and Ford.
Privacy
The application of tracing, designed based on ” best practices on a global scale in the field of the protection of private life “, will not collect any personal data or location, promises the government.
Governments will rely on the expertise of the company BlackBerry to ensure the effectiveness of security protocols and confidentiality of the application.
The case could increase soon
The minister of Health, Christine Elliott, has said in the press conference that the number of cases of COVID-19 is likely to increase as the province will continue its plan of déconfinement.
To prepare for this, his government unveiled Thursday morning its new research strategy of the contacts of the infected persons. This system will replace the system of current data, considered outdated by the public health.
The launch of the new mobile application tracking comes at a time when the province is also conducting a significant upgrade to its data collection system. The current system is criticized strongly by the offices of regional health care.
The new information system the Ontario laboratories will be deployed in the 34 public health units in the province over the next two months. It should allow to collect and analyze data faster and share it more efficiently within different communities.