COVID: the radiation could fight the inflammation of the lungs

June 19, 2020 8h19
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – A single dose of radiation of low intensity may help reduce the inflammation in the lungs of patients who are most severely affected by the COVID-19.
This could enable these patients to continue, or recommence, to breathe on their own, without mechanical assistance.
The intensity of the radiation would be slightly more powerful than during a ct scan, but several times lower than that used, for example, to treat a cancer.
Several clinical trials have been initiated in the United States and elsewhere to verify the effectiveness of this intervention.
In a small study conducted at the Institute of oncology Winship at Emory University, four of the five patients treated with radiation were then longer needed extra oxygen, sometimes after just 24 hours.
A low dose of radiation usually has no effect on a viral infection, but she seems to be able to inhibit inflammation and, therefore, could calm the storm cytokinique ravaging sometimes the lungs of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.
The treatment has been used during the influenza pandemic of 1918 to treat cases of viral pneumonia.