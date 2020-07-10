COVID’s day camp : parents and children flock to the screening center

Upon the opening of the screening center, mobile, parents started to come with their children.

July 10, 2020

Updated at 13: 45

COVID's day camp : parents and children flock to the screening center

Jean-François Guillet

The Voice of the East

Upon the opening of the centre mobile screening COVID-19 at the school of the High-Town of Granby, on Friday, the parents started to come under a blazing sun with their children. “I am very concerned. I don’t want the virus between for me,” said Luz Dary, the first mother to be presented to his girl, Sahory pass the test.

Not only, Mrs. Dary is in fact his daughter, 11 years old, but also for his family and friends. “It stresses me out not bad, because I have a big family at home. It has always been vigilant to protect us. But there, it no longer depends on us. This is a shame, but we don’t have control over what happens. I cross my fingers that the result of the test is negative.”

Without wanting to throw the stone to the City and to the public health to manage the case up here, Luz Dary was categorical : no question that her daughter returns to the day camp. “I know that there are measures in place, but I don’t want to take any risks.”

Luz Dary and her daughter Sahory, 11 years old, were the first to pass the test of preventive screening. “It stresses me out not bad, because I have a big family at home, she entrusted. It has always been vigilant to protect us. But there, it no longer depends on us.”

CHRISTOPHER BALL-DION

The feeling was much different on the side of the facilitators who took the test a few minutes before the parents. At least, according to the comments of a member of the team, who agreed to speak to the Voice of The Is without revealing his identity. “I see this as a positive thing, said the young man. All the facilitators have decided to pass the screening test, preventative. It is our civic duty. It is done for the safety of everyone in the world. Our friends, the children with whom they work. All security measures have been applied. This is really bad luck.”

Recall that a first host Vacation Club Youth (CVJ) day camp located at the school of the High City has been declared positive, the COVID-19 on Monday. The other two have been added since in the same organization. Since this outbreak of cases within the city staff, the City, in concert with the public health of the Estrie region, has decided to make preventive screening with all the facilitators, and children who have frequented the place.

Pending the results, the camp remains closed until Tuesday.

More details to come.

