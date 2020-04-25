Crab season, promising on the horizon
CARLETON — The kick-off of the season of snow crab in the largest area available to Quebecers, the area of the southern gulf of St. Lawrence, was given on Friday at 9am. The starting price given to the fishermen $ 3 a pound, is significantly lower than the 5 $ to 2019, but an adjustment at the end of the season is assured. In the past year, the average price stood at $5.75 per.
This opening on the background of the crisis of COVID-19, however, is more promising for the moment in the snow crab in the shrimp and the lobster. The vice-president of the company, E. Gagnon, and Son, Bill Sheehan notes that many of the factors that contribute to the crab.
“Between 60% and 75% of the sales of crab are in the retail market, in supermarkets and fishmongers. This segment of the market is on fire because people no longer go to the restaurant. A very large part of our market, perhaps 95 %, is located in the United States and Japan. In both cases, the inventories of frozen products is almost nil,” said Mr. Sheehan.
“In the lobster, it is the inverse proportion that is sold at retail. The lobster is sold mainly in hotels, casinos and cruise ships, places orders for the time being”, he adds.
The exchange rate between canadian dollars and us dollars is another advantage this year in the crab, given the magnitude of the exports.
“The exchange rate was $ 1.30 us dollar to c $ 1.30 canadian], and it is to $ 1.40 this year”, said Mr. Sheehan.
The japanese market has rebounded since a few years, since E. Gagnon and son sends 20% to 25% of its production, compared to 10 percent 10 years ago.
“The crisis of the COVID is more advanced there. The buyers have already done their quarantine and they are prepared to come and negotiate, even if they must do another quarantine here,” says Mr. Sheehan.
The quota in area 12 is $ 27 000 metric tons, only 1.2% less than in 2019. It is in the fringe top, if one takes into account the past 20 years. The little egret gaspesians and magdalen islanders have the right to about 30% of this quota, so around 8000 tonnes.
Factory Modifications
The factory of E. Gagnon and son would have to transform half of this volume, with 400 workers in production and nearly 200 in the related sectors of the landings, administration, transport and reception of another species, the lobster, when this fishery will start.
“We have transformed 8.9 million pounds of crab last year and we expect a volume similar to this year,” said Mr. Sheehan.
Because of the crisis of the sars coronavirus and a few cases of infection reported among the workers three weeks ago, this plant has undergone some changes, as the working methods.
“There’s plexiglas between workers everywhere where the distance of two metres cannot be met. All workers have been equipped with gloves, masks and face shields,” said Bill Sheehan. The movement of staff between the various divisions of the firm, namely the factory, the office, the garage, the shipping and the docks are prohibited or kept to a minimum.
“We have hired five security officers for the day shift and five per night shift. These measures will result in a loss of production, but we don’t know how much”, he says.
The absence of the fifty mexican workers expected before the pandemic will limit the ability of the plant to fill orders for the japanese clientele, which promotes small containers.
