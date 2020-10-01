Creepy: the harsh tale of Maribel Guardia
The former Miss Universe recounted a strong event that she had to live as a child, at the age of 11. He did it in his first program broadcast on YouTube.
Maribel guard
The 61-year-old Costa Rican actress and television host, Maribel Guardia, is one of the most beloved figures on television. Every day on the Televisa signal program “Hoy”, Joan Sebastián's ex-wife makes viewers happy and shares her secrets.
But Maribel wanted to venture into something of her own, so she launched her own live broadcast that will be broadcast on YouTube Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 in the afternoon. It was in her first program where she told what she had to live as a child.
“Several times they put their hand up my skirt and it was … terrifying. I remember that I went to school with my little skirt clinging because they were putting their hands on me, I was 10 or 11 years old. It is not fair for a man to say that he can disrespect you just because we have a cleavage or a miniskirt, “said the actress moved in” Maribel Guardia Live. “
But also, Guardia wanted to leave a nice reflection to his followers: “It is an entertainment program, so that people have fun, have a good time. There is so much nonsense that must be put aside, but above all the most important thing is the attitude and the joy of living, that is fundamental for everything you want to achieve in life ”.
Finally, the ex-wife of Joan Sebastián told the true objective of her program on YouTube : “I do not want to talk about sad things that there are many, I want to inspire people that in the middle of all this we can get ahead, have a good attitude, always bring a smile and try to have this energy to face life and problems ”.