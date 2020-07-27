Criminal charges against Dominic Lacroix in the United States
The representative of the United States Attorney Justin Herdman, announced on Friday the filing of an indictment against, among others, Dominic Lacroix.
Share
July 27, 2020 11h56
Updated at 12h02
Share
Criminal charges against Dominic Lacroix in the United States
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
The man of affairs of Quebec, Dominic Lacroix, his wife and a former employee are now facing criminal charges of conspiracy and fraud in the United States.
According to a survey conducted by the team of cryptomonnaies of the FBI in Cleveland, Ohio, on the project PlexCoin, the representative of the United States Attorney Justin Herdman, announced on Friday the filing of an indictment against Dominic Lacroix, 38 years old, Sabrina Paradise-Royer, 26 years old, and Yan Ouellet, 36 years old.
The trio is accused of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to money laundering.
The indictment states that between may and December 2017, Lacroix, Paradise-Royer, and Ouellet were plotting to bring thousands of investors to buy PlexCoin, a new cryptomonnaie that would become available during an initial offer to purchase.
According to the FBI investigation, investors have started to buy PlexCoin in August 2017. They paid very often with other virtual currencies (Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoins), but also with canadian or us dollars and credit cards or electronic payment systems such as Paypal.
Documents in court show that during this period, the three accused persons and other accomplices “transfer regular funds of the project investors PlexCoin in different accounts and in their own addresses cryptomonnaies to pay their expenses and materials for the renovation of house”, we read in the press release issued by the office of the US Attorney. According to the american justice, about 8 million US$ were raised during the initial public offering of purchase of PlexCoin.
The FBI investigation claims that the accused have the promotion of PlexCoin and their business PlexCorps to the u.s. public through social networks and websites.
The indictment states that the defendants have made “numerous false statements” to convince people to invest, in particular, that the direction of PlexCorps was based in Singapore, and that investors would receive a significant return on their initial investment. The White Paper entitled “PlexCoin : the New Cryptomonnaie” announced, inter alia, that certain investments which would produce a yield of 1354 %.
The accused would have also omitted some elements about the property and operations of PlexCorps in order to hide their real intentions,” says the US Attorney.
The office of the US Attorney concluded his announcement by recalling that the accused are entitled to have a fair trial and that this will be the burden of government to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.