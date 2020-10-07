They announced that the necessary signatures had been reached to carry out the referendum to decide the future of the president of the Catalan club.

FC Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordi Farré , pre-candidate for president in Barcelona and promoter of the vote of no confidence, reported that the necessary signatures were validated to promote the motion of no confidence against Josep María Bartomeu.

Farré reported from his social networks that the 16,521 signatures are official and, according to Clarín, the partners will now be able to participate in a referendum to achieve the removal of Bartomeu . ” Goal accomplished, ” he wrote on his Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/JordifarreFcb/status/1313788474936492032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

Bartomeu and his board of directors will be submitted to a referendum within a maximum period of 20 business days after the validation of all the signatures.

The signature validation table had already approved 15,557 yesterday and only a little less than a thousand remained to reach the 16,521 established by the Statute of the Catalan entity.