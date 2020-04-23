[CRISIS management] massage therapy, between haste and anxiety
Magali Gilbert is a registered massage therapist. She operates her small business in Saint-Frédéric, Beauce, for the past 18 years.
April 23, 2020 4: 00
Share
[CRISIS management] massage therapy, between haste and anxiety
Jean-François Tardif
The Sun
Share
The pandemic of sars coronavirus changes everything for the entrepreneurs here who suffer from it, but that bounce in front of the storm, together with their employees and, sometimes, bring about new ways of doing things. We are going to meet them in this series “Manage the crisis”.
• Company : Clinical therapeutic Magali Gilbert in Saint-Frédéric
• Business Type : medical Clinic specializing in therapy, therapeutic massage and sports massage
• Contact : Magali Gilbert, owner
Q Be a small entrepreneur in the region, it implies what?
R I am a woman entrepreneur in a village that has a population of about 1200 souls, and where we operate most of the time our business in our basement with the people of the municipality, but also with those who remain in the vicinity. At the beginning, I don’t live for my company. I had to have jobines here and there to round out my ends of month and build slowly my clientele. I have been practicing now for 18 years. It’s been a little bit of time as my customer is established. I can live very well with my business.
Q How did you experience the crisis?
R When the crisis began, I believe that it is during the weekend of 14-15 march, the massage therapists had not yet had recommendations. Some have continued to work with the fear. We had the opportunity to take all the necessary measures to limit the risk of contagion as a space rendezvous between our customers, disinfect the premises, wear gloves and a mask. Except that at the level of the proximity, we don’t have the choice. It is in direct contact with the customers.
Because we didn’t know too much about the crisis and its impacts, I decided to cancel my first two working days of the following week. I wanted to assess the situation in order to make the right decision. If I annulais all my appointments for the entire week, I would have to cope with impact at the financial level. But if I were to continue to receive clients, it was necessary that I should take into consideration that my clinic is in me and that there was a risk of contamination for my three children and my boyfriend. Yes, I could possibly contaminate my clients, but they could also contaminate my environment. So I closed my clinic two days. And the following week, the Association of massage therapists, in agreement with the recommendations of the government, has required us to close. But me, I was not returned to work.
Q What are the collateral damage of the crisis?
R Unfortunately, we were not able to retain the right to practice for emergencies. I have a regular clientele who really need my care. I remain available for advice, techniques, etc., But it is certain that all that I can do by phone or via my page on Facebook does not equate to a massage. A part of my customer is in need, but we do not consider that the massage is an essential need. Customers who are in post-operative rehabilitation, suffering from anxiety or insomnia or any other problem with chronic pain have to deal with their situation without my care.
“I look forward to being reunited with my customers and to feel useful. But at the same time, I am anxious. I get average of 25 to 30 clients per week,” confides Magali Gilbert
Provided by Magali Gilbert
Q Of the initiatives born out of the crisis?
R I made a video in which I show some of the techniques of massage. I’ve done it without pretension, with ease, above all for pleasure with the children in the purpose of the désennuyer and to make service, and troubleshoot my clients, even if I know it is not an encounter with a massage therapist with training. I have had feedbacks from customers that have told me they tried what I proposed and what it had done good.
Even though I don’t think I run in the regular production of capsules, I could occasionally make the request of my clients, or perhaps also in the private sector for a specific problem. In the case of a knee injury or a problem with the shoulder, for example. I have warned my clients that I would be available to help in this way.
Q How will you return to work?
R I look forward to being reunited with my customers and to feel useful. But at the same time, I am anxious. I get average of 25 to 30 clients per week. Even if I will have the possibility to take all measures to protect myself and my clients, it is certain that the return to normal will cause in me anxiety and fears. But I think of my customers first. I think as a society, as a worker, as a massage therapist, everyone must do their part and learn to live with it, even if I don’t know yet how we will get there.
Q will Remain positive after the crisis?
R I knew that I had a good clientele and a good relationship with my clients. In the region, in the little villages, the proximity is there. I have clients that I’ve known for a long time. There is a good link established. But I think that this crisis will have strengthened all of these links. I realized that I can be essential for several clients. And the people who have appointments on a regular basis and for which the massages are part of their routine realize also. It was often considered massage therapy as a luxury. But now that the people are deprived of this service-there, they find that it is really necessary.