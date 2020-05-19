[CRISIS management] Nature Escape Petite-Vallée: brake better to leave
Émilie LeBlanc Laberge, professional, leisure, culture and tourism
Share
May 19, 2020 4: 00
Updated at 9h58
Share
[CRISIS management] Nature Escape Petite-Vallée: brake better to leave
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
The pandemic of sars coronavirus changes everything for the entrepreneurs here who suffer from it, but that bounce in front of the storm, together with their employees and, sometimes, bring about new ways of doing things. We are going to meet them in this series “Manage the crisis”.
- Companies: Nature Escape Small Valley, The Cottage at Joe’s, and The House Madran
- Type: accommodation, tourism and adventure
- Contact: Emilie LeBlanc Laberge, professional, leisure, culture and tourism
Q Your situation before the crisis
R two, we have four companies, three of which tourist. A joint venture rental of holiday homes, a cottage, a company of outdoor package, all-inclusive, and a office of accounting services.
For the enterprises of tourist accommodation, bookings for the summer of 2020 was very good. We were at almost 100 % occupancy for periods of the Games of the Elders and the Festival en chanson de Petite-Vallée. The revenues generated could pay our two employees, running expenses and maintenance of the houses that belong to us.
I also started at the beginning of the winter of my business from fixed price payments the open air. It was in preparation for the seasons of spring and autumn.
With my boyfriend, we also had expansion projects at the cottage: living / dining room, two suites, improved public spaces, existing and storage space for outdoor equipment and large cloakroom.
Q How did you react to the prohibition of rent of tourist facilities?
R The side contractor we felt different emotions: frustration, the stress, the optimism and the hope of a tourist season and, finally, the disappointment of seeing a part of the season cancelled…
Then came prohibition, the rental of tourist accommodation. It also has a significant impact on the company packages the open air. Our human side has understood the decisions of the public health, but now, we want clear guidelines to allow for the opening of tourism in Gaspésie.