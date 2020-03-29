Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to cut his salary
Amid health crisis caused by the pandemic COVID-19, coming financial.
Because involuntary quarantine millions of people around the world were left without work.
Many of them – and without pay. The owners of cafes, restaurants, cinemas and other closed because of the pandemic of entertainment, has been unable to pay employees and went to a radical reduction of the personnel.
Financial difficulties have not bypassed one of the most highest paying football clubs Juventus. The salaries of the players he occupies the tenth place in the Forbes list.
One only Cristiano Ronaldo earns per week £ 496 000. And even now, in isolation, when the team is not practicing and not playing, and the player himself publishes photos in the style of dolce vita, a little reminiscent of quarantine life.
It is clear that the financial capacity of the team is not bottomless, so the captain of the “Hubertus” Giorgio Chiellini has offered colleagues in the club to tighten their belts and into a period of quarantine to waive part of his fee. His idea was supported unanimously. To ease the financial burden on Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to give nearly € 4 million from his annual salary.
At the moment Ronaldo is second highest paid footballers in the world with a salary of 4.5 million euros per month.
In the first place – Lionel Messi, which gets almost two times more than 8.3 million EUR per month at his club Barcelona.