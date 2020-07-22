Cry from the heart of the quebec industry exhibitions
The president of the APEQ Dominique Gagnon
Share
22 July 2020 10: 00
Share
Cry from the heart of the quebec industry exhibitions
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
The cancellation of gatherings, inside and outside until the 31st of August, decreed by the provincial government, puts the industry in a precarious situation. Since march, 225 events have been affected, according to the Association of professionals in the exposure of Quebec (APEQ).
On the occasion of a press conference, Wednesday, the APEQ challenges government authorities face a precarious and uncertain. “We are asking for the public’s health and the government of Quebec to focus with us on the problems caused by the cancellation of trade fairs and exhibitions and we will work together to find solutions,” said the president of APEQ, Dominique Gagnon, in a statement.
According to the APEQ, it’s more than 2,000 business events that take place per year, generating more than 100 000 000 $ in direct benefits by the salons. As a whole, the industry exhibits key 33 750 SMES in québec
“Our industry represents a beautiful example of a Blue Basket. It is work of the Québécois in the rooms, hotels and restaurants in quebec, while contributing significantly to the economic activity of our province, ” added the president of APEQ.
The APEQ said to be ready for a “recovery security” for its visitors, its employees and its partners from September 2020. It stresses, moreover, that certain health measures and social distancing have already been approved by the public health.
The Association of professionals in the exposure of Quebec (APEQ) is a network of event promoters with exhibition, the suppliers of products, equipment and services as well as the landlords of the rooms.
More details to come…