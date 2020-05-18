“Cry from the heart” to encourage Quebecers to put the calf on their plate
Producers of veal from Quebec recognize that a large part of the annual production of calf, normally intended for the catering sector, is frozen waiting for a certain “back to normal”.
Share
May 16, 2020 17h54
Updated at 18h04
Share
“Cry from the heart” to encourage Quebecers to put the calf on their plate
Helen Mocha
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The producers of veal in Quebec are acutely affected by the containment measures related to the pandemic COVID-19.
They live in very difficult times financially while cuts to the more refined, traditionally offered in the middle of the restoration, could easily end up in the plates of Quebec, on the cheap, according to them.
“The fact that the hotels and restaurants are closed so that the parts that were intended for the restoration are unsold, failing to find them in grocery stores and butcher shops,” explained Pierre-Luc Nadeau, a major producer of milk-fed veal of the Beauce in an interview with The canadian Presson Saturday.
This last, whose family farm Deaunier 800 animals, Saint-Isidore, believes that it is about 60 % of the production of milk-fed veal and grain-fed veal Quebec, which is normally used in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI).
For their part, the producers of veal from Quebec recognize that a large part of the annual production of veal from Quebec, which is normally destined for the foodservice sector, frozen in waiting for a certain “back to normal”. They lament the limited space granted for their local products at the grocery store while distributors have a very wide variety of products to offer for the supermarket shelves.
Home
Then, how to explain that quebec consumers do not take advantage of the best products of the veal from Quebec at a discount, as the French coast, the filet mignon of veal or the veal flank steak?
Mr. Nadeau believes that it is because the consumers had not been in the habit of the cook at home.
“It is affordable. I think it is just a matter of knowledge of the product and how to prepare it, but there are tutorials on the Internet and recipes on the site veal from Quebec (veauquebec.com),” says the producer of calf beauceron.
On the other hand, he believes that it’s also up to the traders to offer it, especially in a context of promotion of local purchases to stimulate the economy of Quebec in the time of a pandemic.
“I think there is a way that this is done. The problem is that the consumer does not have the option to buy it because the product is not available,” says Pierre-Luc Nadeau.
“The consumer ate in the restaurant. I don’t see why the consumer suddenly stops eating this meat there. Unless this is not accessible at the grocery store or at the butcher shop,” he says.
Like others who work in the industry, Mr. Nadeau is launching a “cry of the heart” to encourage québec consumers to ask for these products veal from Quebec in their dealer.
“Ask the product! You know it. You eat in a restaurant. Cook-the in you”, lance-t-il in the hope that consumer demand makes a difference.
He believes that both the consumer and the supermarkets can find their account because of the elevated supply, which lowers prices.
For the past two months, the calf is not sold ends up in the freezer, but this temporary solution does not allow producers to cover their costs. Some are even at the edge of the abyss financially, according to the Producers of veal from Quebec.
Quebec has more than 300 family farms who raise nearly 100% of the milk-fed veal and 60 % of grain-fed veal in Canada, according to data provided by the cattle Producers of Quebec.
“And 95% of the processing and the slaughter are in Quebec,” said Mr. Nadeau proudly stating that it is a product that does work of Quebecois to several links in the food chain.
His appeal will he heard? Meanwhile, the products of the calf, continue to accumulate in the freezer, hoping to find a buyer in the not too distant future.
“We can slow down the entry of the livestock, therefore of the calves that will be available this fall. Those who are already in breeding, you can stretch it a little time, but there is a limit because of quality standards to adhere to, otherwise you get closer to the beef and then we change of class,” says the producer.