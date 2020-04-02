Cryptocurrency exchange Binance launches bitcoin mining pool
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance launches its first mining bitcoin pool. The news about the launch confirmed on Twitter the Director General of the Binance Chunpeng Zhao (Changpeng Zhao) on Wednesday 2 April.
“The company has already hired for that several professionals former employee of Bitmain. The launch is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020,”
– wrote Coinlife.
Gachon Khabilov (Jakhon Khabilov), head of the mining pool Sigmapool, said that Binance already offers potential customers a “generous” bonuses for referrals, in particular turning to some miners in China to promote the new service.
The exchange going after the leaders in the industry, OKex, and Huobi, which has launched its own mining pools in August and September 2019, respectively. Both pools exchanges now are in the top 10 pools that produce the greatest number of blocks in the bitcoin blockchain, reports Blockchain.com.
Alejandro de La Torre (Alejandro de la Torre), Vice-President Poolin, the second most popular mining pool, says that a key motivation of the exchange for entering into a game with bitcoin mining is liquidity: mining is the cheapest method of adding liquidity to the exchanges, he said.
Runeth Igor (Igor Runets), General Director of the mining farm Bitriver in Russia, believes that the start-up of mining sites is a logical step for cryptocurrency exchanges: “Both of these companies work on the basis of the software, therefore, no additional professional skills are not needed. Client base largely perebralsya: many users of the mining pool are the clients of the exchanges.”