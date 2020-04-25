CSN: security, first and foremost
April 25, 2020 | Business | No Comments|
André Lavoie
Special Collaboration
April 25, 2020
Photo: Getty Images
According to the president of the CSN, regardless of the work environment, “the challenge of the logistics will be huge”.
This text is part of the special issue to international workers ‘ Day
The economic recovery must also display shades of green, according to Jacques Létourneau.
The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.
You must have an account to take advantage of it.
Create an account
?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.