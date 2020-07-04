Havana, a city of two million inhabitants, is the last in the country to start its déconfinement, being seen as the epicentre of the outbreak of coronavirus.
July 3, 2020 22h57
Cuba: last of the country, Havana began its déconfinement, without tourists
Rigoberto Diaz
Agence France-Presse
HAVANA — Finally, Lazaro was able to go fishing, Dayli swim and Fernando a run along the Malecon, the famous boulevard of The coastal Havana: the cuban capital, has started on Friday its déconfinement, allowing its inhabitants to enjoy the sea, but foreign tourists will have to wait.
“We are happy, because that’s what we all like: the fishery,” says theAFP Lazaro Castillo, age 55, went to try his luck with his fishing rod.
Came with five friends who share the same hobby, this professional driver has landed at the break of dawn on the Malecon – the place of rendezvous for all the Havanese – with his equipment, not to mention his mask on the face, which remains mandatory, as well as a solution of chlorine bleach to disinfect one’s hands.
“It is all there, happy, but respecting the rules that have been laid down”, he explains.
After three months of confinement where the beaches were closed and fishing is prohibited, Lazaro felt nostalgic for the sea.