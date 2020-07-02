Cuba re-opens it timidly to the foreign tourists… that will have to wait
The arrivals of tourists to Cuba, between January and April, fell by 49% year on year. The country had received 4.28 million tourists on the whole of 2019.
July 1, 2020 16h31
AFP
HAVANA — Cuba has reopened on Wednesday as part of its territory to foreign tourists – which cannot, however, leave its cayos, the string of paradisiacal islands adjacent to its territory – but these are expected as the pandemic further complicates any trip.
“Cuba reopens its borders to international tourism”, has announced on Twitter the president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, who has declared the epidemic of the coronavirus under control on the island, with a total Wednesday 2 348 2 218 remissions and 86 deaths.
The ministry of Tourism has been informed of the resumption of operations at Cayo Largo, Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo, Cayo Cruz and Cayo Santa Maria”, the rest of the country, including Havana, remaining for the time being closed to foreign tourists.
However, no scenic flight only landed on Wednesday in Cuba, according to the authorities, while many countries still have their borders closed, including Canada’s first and largest provider of tourists to the island.
Cuba has adopted a strategy to avoid or limit the appearance of a second wave of cases, with test and temperature taking for any foreign traveler upon arrival, each tourist complex or hotel that also has a medical team.